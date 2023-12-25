Even though it’s hard to believe, Love & Marriage: Huntsville has been OWN’s most-watched show since its 2019 debut, and that’s after four years of airing. But there are plenty of reasons why the show’s success might be justified, according to the viewers.

Viewers keep coming back to this southern gang for all the right reasons, including the cast’s genuine marriage struggles, their entrepreneurial endeavors, and their sympathetic family concerns.

Many viewers are waiting impatiently to see what the couples do next after seeing all that has transpired on the program over the last several years. Even though we have no idea what the whole season holds, here is what we can tell you:

Where to watch Love and Marriage: Huntsville Season 6?

“Love & Marriage Huntsville: Season 6” is now available on many platforms, including fuboTV, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Channel, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Netflix, and DIRECTV.

Watching the show’s episodes is also possible on Max. The problem is that it seems episodes aren’t accessible on the platform until after both halves of the season have aired.

About Love and Marriage: Huntsville

In “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” three successful African-American couples unite to support the ongoing growth of the prosperous city of Huntsville, Alabama. The couples have been friends for a long time and are highly outgoing socialites with strong opinions. As they work through the challenges of marriage and love, they contribute to the growth of the town via their real estate company, the Comeback Group.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville Season 6 Cast

For the next season, all six original cast members are returning. This includes Melody Shari and Martell Holt, who are now divorced, as well as Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Kimmi and Maurice Scott, who were married. Also returning are Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, who were newcomers last year, as well as Stormi Steele, Courtney Beasley, Tisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar, and Stormi’s husband.

Besides this, the cast members did not get along at the show’s season 5 reunion. Season 6 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville will see Melody and Tisha continuing to air their grievances and maybe resolve their differences from the previous season.

Fans are hoping for some positive news about Kimmi’s health after she bravely battled cancer last season. Also, Martell and Melody’s struggles with co-parenting and personal management will be featured in this season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The commercial dealings between Tisha and Marsau will also continue.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville Season 6 Trailer

To give fans an idea of what to expect from this season, a trailer has already been produced. There will be a lot of twists and turns, drama, controversy, and heartache in it.

According to the preview for the new season, the drama-filled episodes will have some unexpected turns. We are seeing the twisting of certain friendships and the formation of new partnerships.

Love and Marriage co-star Shereé Whitfield, who is known for her work on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, got along well with everyone. Bob Whitfield, an NFL player, was married to Sheree Whitfield from 2000 until 2007. The rumor that Whitfield was seeing Martell Holt was substantiated by TMZ in July 2022.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville Rating

We uncovered data on Love & Marriage Huntsville’s rating. The show has 6.0 out of 10 on IMDb. Unfortunately, the most recent ratings for the program were not found.