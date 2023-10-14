Your Eternal Lies Chapter 78 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Rosen’s escape strategy is put into action in the upcoming Your Eternal Lies Chapter 73 as she makes use of her recently discovered magical skills.

Rosen’s path to freedom appears to be clear now that her chains have been cut and the guards are in check. But she faces a formidable barrier in the form of Ian Conner.

The release of Chapter 73 of My Eternal Lies, “Rosen’s Escape,” has grown to be one of the most eagerly awaited because of its alluring plot.

As they anxiously await the release of the manga’s next chapter, it keeps fans on the tip of their seats.

In this chapter, Rosen, the main character, skillfully uses her freshly discovered magical powers to come up with a strategy of escape.

Her meticulously thought-out preparations are foiled by Ian Conner’s unanticipated interference, a powerful obstacle standing between the way of her freedom.

Chapter 68 of Your Eternal Lies will soon be available. In the previous chapter, Connor asked Rosen whether she wanted to live. Rosen confessed to wanting to live her entire life.

But Connar arrived to save her as she finally gave inside and began to sink. She was unsure of what was happening. When Rosen regained consciousness, she was shocked.

In Your Eternal Lies, Chapter 68, Connor asks Rosen to take off her clothes, leaving readers wondering why. Although Rosen was shivering terribly, she had to stay afloat, and she was unable to hang on for much longer.

She was advised to relax by Connar. She was unable to breathe, according to Rosen. She was instructed to look at Connor as he performed CPR on her.

Rosen was able to breathe once more, but she thought it was all a dream. She was not positive how she got there, but; Henry was looking after Rosen.

She wasn’t quite prepared to accept that everything was real, though. Rosen discovered she was in Connor’s cabin when she awoke the next morning.

He was terrified that she might pass away, but he felt too ashamed to admit it. Rosen inquired about the time because she wanted to know if nighttime had already fallen.

Henry informed her that the sky was simply cloudy. She plunged into the chilly sea and nearly perished, so he informed her that wasn’t essential.

Henry thought Rosen needed a drink of water because she was so dehydrated, but Rosen insisted she needed a medication that would help her think clearly.

Your Eternal Lies Chapter 78 Release Date

Everyone is waiting for the publication of Your Eternal Lies Chapter 78, but fans in particular are particularly interested in learning when the new chapter of the manhwa will be available so they can experience the mental roller coaster of football in the riveting plot of the new chapter.

The good news is that on October 31, 2023, Your Eternal Lies, Chapter 78, will be published. The release of Your Eternal Lies will occur at various times throughout the world. According to the various time zones, this is when the release will happen.

Your Eternal Lies Chapter 78 Trailer

Your Eternal Lies Chapter 78 Plot

Rosen was traumatized by the ice cold because she believed she was going to die and yearned to submerge herself in warm water. Henry said that everything was a mess when Rosen asked about what was going on aboard.

After Connar saved her, things became quite chaotic, but he took control of them. Henry was waiting to assist Connar after he had saved Rosen and taken her aboard the ship.

Connar was instructed to take Rosen to his cabin by Connor, but before they could calm things down, Joshua arrived and yelled at Connar for saving Rosen.

Joshua had to be threatened by Connor before he would budge, and things were in a complete mess until Henry’s father arrived just in time to settle the passenger down.

Rosen’s fall into the lake, in Henry’s opinion, caused everyone to panic. Despite Henry’s warning that they would return to find her if the ship were unable to continue soon, they were alright for the time being.

Rosen was puzzled about the sea monster despite realizing that it was not a dream. To learn more about Rosen’s health, Connor came.

When Henry inquired about the situation outside, he said that things were becoming worse and that they wanted Rosen to return to her cell.

Rosen had an epiphany about her own skills in the previous chapter. She becomes aware that she is either becoming a witch or has already done so.

She now has the ability to escape her restraints, opening the door for her escape, thanks to this newly discovered power. An intelligent reptile who joins her in her jailbreak proves to be an unanticipated but crucial ally.

Rosen struggles with the presence of Ian Conner, the combat hero in charge of taking care of her, as she gets ready to carry out her plan.

As Ian’s reputation precedes him, Rosen’s reputation as a skilled liar and jailbreaker makes him very leery of her.

She is not compelled to do anything, he assures her. Murderers under the Empire faced sentences of eight to fifty years in jail.

Rosen Howers completed an eight-year sentence that lasted from the time he was seventeen until he was twenty-five.

Rosen Hours finally comes to the conclusion that Ian Conner was aware of her intentions to go and had made necessary preparations for her departure.

She then tells Rosen Howers that she has completed the required time and is no longer jailed.

She should only anticipate it, he assures her, since she deserves it. He begs her to leave so he can be free.