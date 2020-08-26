Entertainment

“It’s a relief to work on something else”

August 26, 2020
Esther
2 Min Read
If Sophie Turner struggled with depression after leaving Game of Thrones, there are those who like Masie Williams instead she is relieved to be finally working on something else, more precisely on the Two Weeks To Live series produced by Sky One.

In a recent interview theex Arya Stark has even revealed her intolerance for Game of Thrones in the last bars of the eighth season and, with her latest statements, she remains firm on her position, making a comparison with the atmosphere that reigns on the set of the comedy in which she plays Kim Stokes , rebellious young woman who does not find her place in society:

“I had never worked on a comedy or something like that”Willimas said. “And them [riferendosi agli attori Mawaan Rizwan e Taheen Modak] they are the ideal people to work with: every day [sul set] it was unimaginable fun. I woke up at 4 in the morning smiling because I was looking forward to meeting them again, it was a new experience for me. It’s not like playing dramatic roles at all. “

Returning then to Game of Thrones finale, the now 23-year-old Williams added: “It ended a decade of my life with a flourish and I couldn’t be happier: I was absolutely thrilled”.

