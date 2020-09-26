“I’m fed up with the attitude of the fans”

She is one of the actresses most at the center of media and fan attention, and a lot of controversy has arisen in recent times for her statements. Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart is about to publish her first book, and her career continues to progress brilliantly, with filming on Riverdale 5 underway, as Lili herself stated.

Furthermore, her work as a model has allowed her in recent months to pose on several important sets, such as that of Time: Singapore, where the 24-year-old had the opportunity to talk about some of her recent experiences, work and otherwise, and to be able to vent some unwelcome comments at Reinhart.

Regarding his latest film, Our chemical hearts, the actress said:

“He film (Chemical Hearts the original title, ed) it’s a wonderful love story between young people, and all the pain you can feel as a teenager, a pain that I feel very familiar. It was a kind of story I felt the need to be told: a story not about cuddles and sugar, one that didn’t have a happy ending..”

Furthermore, together with the shots from the set, published by Reinhart on Instagram (you can find the post at the bottom of the news), the actress interpreter of Betty Cooper was able to respond to all the interest that has been generated around his private life in recent months:

“People keep feeling the need to comment on the things that happen in my life that I am no longer allowed to be shy. It’s inappropriate, but it’s inevitable, being part of the ‘public’ world, and that won’t stop me from expressing myself as artistically as I want.“

The Instagram post, in which the actress shows two beautiful photos, includes a nice caption by Reinhart, with a reference to the film The other woman of the king, with Scarlett Johansson:

“The other ~ other ~ Bolena“.

Lili Reinhart’s book Swimming Lessons will be released on September 29: in Italy it will be available at some digital retailers, including Amazon.