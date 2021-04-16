The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light, how will THAT character return from the dead?

Dragon’s Judgment, the fourth and final season of The Seven Deadly Sins anime, has arrived in the middle of its broadcast. The story of Nakaba Suzuki’s sins will not end with this series, however, given that the surprise announcement of The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light, a feature film that will be screened in the summer in Japan.

With a completely original story supervised by manga creator Nakaba Suzuki, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light will be set after the final events of the manga and anime. However, there is one detail that has been noted that could lead to inconsistency problems in the plot of the fantasy world of deadly sins. Attention spoilers on the final events of The Seven Deadly Sins manga from the next paragraph.

Both in the posters and in the trailers of The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light shown so far on the official website of the film, a certain character has appeared: Escanor. A character who should not be able to appear in the film since Escanor dies immediately after the final battle and therefore does not have time to attend King and Diane’s wedding ceremony.

So how does Escanor appear on posters and trailers? Pending further details or the arrival of the film in theaters, there are various possibilities. The appearance was chosen not to spoil who will die at the end of the anime of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgment, and therefore Escanor will not appear in the film except in some flashbacks. Another possibility is that the anime continues along another path and therefore the human with Solar Grace he will not perish at the end of the clash with the Demon King, thus participating in the wedding of their friends.

The last possibility, and probably the one that would make the fans the most angry, would be to bring Escanor back to life during the crisis which will involve fairies and giants. Which of these three will be we will find out only in the coming months with the arrival of The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light in Japanese cinemas.