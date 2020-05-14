Entertainment

I Am Not Ok with This Season 2 release date and updates

May 14, 2020
Edie Perez
Release date of I Am Not Ok with This Season 2

Netflix has announced that renew season of I am Not Ok with This. I Am Not Ok with This Season am a horror-comedy series. By the way, I Am Not Ok with This Season has not been renewed yet but if season 2 will come, we can expect the release of I Am Not Ok with This Season 2 in 2021. As the date is not confirmed, the expectation of I Is Not Ok with This Season 2 is in early 2021.

Cast detail in I Am Not Ok with This Season 2 

The majority of experienced actors will perform in I Am Not Ok with This Season 2 such as Sophia Lillis acts as Sydney, Sofia Bryant acts as Dina, Wyatt Oleff acts as Stanley Barber, and Kathleen Rose Perkins acts as Maggie, Aidan Wojtak Hissong acts as Liam as well. One more cast named Richard Ellis perhaps won’t appear.

What about the plot of I Am Not Ok with This Season 2?

Dealing with the aftermath of prom, Sydney concerns moving forward who hide at the last of I Am Not Ok with This Season 1. It was assumed that it was her dead father; there was no description where he has gone and why he still didn’t come. I Am Not Ok with This Season 2 may be short with 7 episodes but it was not planned to be a short series.

Surely, Sydney is the most important character for choosing in I Am Not Ok with This Season 2. The first season of I Am Not Ok with This was recently released on 26 February 2020 on Netflix that gained a lot of love from the audience. in the last season, Sydney was struggling in her life as well as lost her father and love; we are expecting that she will be seen soon in I Am Not Ok with This Season 2.

