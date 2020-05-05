Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What about I Am Not Okay With This Season 2?

Season one of I Am Not Okay With This was released before some time and people are getting started when it was premiered. Fans are continuously asking for Season 2 of I Am Not Okay with This. Here, we answer your questions about the I Am Not Okay With This Season 2.

I Am Not Okay With This is a Supernatural and dark comedy series. The Show is inspired by the Graphic Novel. With same name graphic novel was written by Charles Forsman. The Executive producer of Stranger Things show and Director of The End of Fucking World, Shawn Levy is connected with the I Am Not Okay With This Show.

People are asking more about I Am Not Okay With This. Season one of I Am Not Okay With This was completed in very short seven episodes. So, what will happen next, they want to know in next season. In Season 1 finale episode, there is one concept of bloodshed was introduced, that’s why people are hoping next season because that bloodshed point is the only option from where the second season might be up.

Renewal of I Am Not Okay With This Season 2

We can’t say anything about the Season 2 I Am Not Okay With This, because Netflix also doesn’t know anything about the Season 2. It’s so early to say that Season 2 of I Am Not Okay With This is concluded. If Producers and makers are given the green light for next season of I Am Not Okay With This then It will be set to release in February 2021.

Right now you have an option to binge-watch I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 on Netflix. A similar show like Stranger Things and End of Fucking world are also available in Season on Netflix. For more information will keep you update.

What about I Am Not Okay With This Season 2? was last modified: by

Share it: