Young Royals Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama/romance that takes place at Hillerska, a made-up elite boarding school. The story is mostly about Prince Wilhelm, who has trouble adjusting to life at this prestigious school.

Since the second season of Young Royals came out on Netflix in Nov 2022, fans have waited impatiently for news about the third season.

So far on the show, we’ve seen Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) get used to life at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska, meet classmate Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg) and fall in love with him, and deal with a lot of drama along the way.

Young Royals was renewed for just a third season in December 2022, when Netflix posted a picture of the show’s central protagonists with the words “Simon and Wilhelm forever? Young Royals will come back for a third as well as final season.”

Young Royals Season 3 Release Date

The first two seasons of Young Royals came out over a year and a half apart. Now that COVID constraints seem to have been lifted, season three may be released sooner than the second season did.

If that’s the case, it could come out during the winter of 2023. The final and third season of Young Royals will start on Dec. 14, 2022.

Netflix hasn’t said when season 3 of Young Royals will come out yet. Still, there was a 16-month break between seasons 1 and 2 of Young Royals, so we anticipate season 3 to come out in early 2024. The first and second seasons each had six episodes. So, we think season 3 will be the same.

Young Royals Season 3 Cast

Young Royals will not be what it is without the Young Royals and Simon, bless him, therefore you can anticipate seeing the majority of the following returning for a third season:

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm of Sweden

Omar Rudberg as Simon Eriksson

Malte Gårdinger as August of Årnäs

Frida Argento as Sara Eriksson

Nikita Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona

Inti Zamora Sobrado will play Simon’s friend from Bjarstad, Ayub, and Beri Gerwise will play Simon’s friend from Bjarstad, Rosh.

Pernilla August will play Queen Kristina of Sweden, and Carmen Gloria Pérez will play Simon and Sara’s mother, Linda. Leonard Terfelt played Micke, the father of Simon and Sara, and Ingela Olsson played Miss Anette Lilja, the headmistress of Hillerska.

Ivar Forsling, who plays Prince Erik, is a key actor who probably won’t be back. Wilhelm’s older brother just showed up in flashbacks during season two after he died at the end of season one. This is likely to happen even less during season three as time goes on.

Young Royals Season 3 Trailer

By royal order, we promise to share new Young Royals season three footage as soon as we get it. Until then, we think it would help if the first 2 seasons were shown over and over again.

Young Royals Season 3 Plot

After getting over their breakup, Simon decides to go out with Wilhelm behind Wilhelm’s back. This is how season 2 of Young Royals end. Wilhelm then says in a royal speech that he and Simon were in the sex tape.

We also see how everyone finds out about Sara and August’s relationship. So, Sara, Felice, and Omar get into a fight, and Sara decides to flee Hillerska. In Sara’s last scene, on the other hand, she calls the police to say that August recorded and gave out Wilhelm and Simon’s sex tape.

We still don’t know if August would be punished for his crimes, and let’s hope that Simon as well as Wilhelm get what’s coming to them in season 3!

If Young Royals comes back, it’s hard to say where the story will go next, but it will need to pick up just after the dramatic events of a season 2 finale.

Since viewers have become so interested in Prince Wilhelm and Simon’s relationship through the occurrences we’ve seen so far, the focus is likely to stay on them.

In the first season, Wilhelm had to choose between love and duty. This is likely to be a recurring theme in future episodes as well, as the young heir learns what it’s like to be a public figure.