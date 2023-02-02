Where to Watch A Spy Among Friends

Coming soon comes the historical suspense drama A spy among friends, starring Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis. The six-part series, which is set during the Cold War, illuminates the political, economic, and social tensions that existed between Britain and the Soviet Union, or the “West” and the “East,” in the late 20th century.

The show centres on Kim Philby and Nicholas Elliott, two British agents who have been closest friends for a very long time and who now must deal with a variety of devastating betrayals. Before Philby severed links and defected, Elliott served as an intelligence operative for MI6 alongside his buddy and coworker.

As East and West exchange state secrets, technology, and information directly related to the safety of each empire’s inhabitants, the two spies must contend with formidable foes.

A Spy Among Friends

In the early Cold War, Kim Philby and Nicholas Elliot were two MI6 clandestine intelligence officials, and one of them had already been lying to the other for more than 20 years. The true-story espionage thriller A Spy Among Friends is about their relationship.

According to the A Spy Among Friends official ITVX synopsis, “in England in 1963, intelligence officer Nicholas Elliott works for MI6 but is left in chaos when he learns his close colleague and friend Kim Philby had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB and has defected to the Soviet Union.”

The six-part series, which was shot in London and Romania, also stars Guy Pearce, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Damian Lewis. Look at their sharp 1950s clothes in our photos (above and below), where they portray British intelligence agents Kim Philby and Nicholas Elliott.

A Spy Among Friends: cast

Damian Lewis, who portrays Nicholas Elliot, is most recognised for his roles in the popular series Band Of Brothers, Homeland, and Billions. He was married to Helen McCrory, a star of Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter, who tragically passed away in 2021.

Guy Pearce, a co-star, debuted on television in 1986–1989 as Mike Young in the Australian serial opera Neighbours. Before appearing in films like L.A. Confidential (1997), Memento (2000), The Time Machine (2002), The King’s Speech (2010), Prometheus (2012), and the Marvel action film Iron Man 3, he made his film debut in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Guy recently returned to television, co-starring in Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet.

A Spy Among Friends also includes Anna Maxwell Martin from Motherland as Lily Thomas and Adrian Edmondson from The Young Ones as MI5 Director General Sir Roger Hollis. Both actors—Daniel Lapaine as Donald Maclean and Thomas Arnold as Guy Burgess—are Soviet agents. Monika Gossmann and Stephen Kunken Also starring are Steven Elder, Lucy Russell, and Lucy Akhurst.

A spy among friends: Plot

British law enforcement and intelligence organisations are battling domestic espionage during the height of the Cold War. Kim Philby (Pearcepal )’s Nicholas Elliott (Lewis) is asked to testify in Philby’s defence when British authorities doubt his allegiance.

Elliott is the best person to exonerate Philby of all charges since they have been friends for their whole lives, went to Cambridge University together, and ended up traversing the intricate web of Britain’s “old boys” together. Elliott has both a professional and personal relationship with Philby.

Elliott is also an MI6 intelligence officer, and he has no doubts about his allegiance to his nation and the corresponding Western philosophies. Elliott would be the one suspected or named if espionage were to occur. As a result, his buddy was not guilty of the accusations that seemed to come out of nowhere. You were a moron. They were all true and they were all impossible.

When Philby’s identity as a KGB agent is truly revealed, their relationship breaks down. When Elliott learns the news, he turns. He was a spy for how long? Did Philby only rely on Elliott as a source of knowledge? Was there any truth to their friendship in any way? Who can Elliott trust if even his closest buddy was involved in a plot? Who is trustworthy?

The two friends’ ideas are shown in the series as being at odds with one another. A treacherous, earth-shattering deception between two close friends that started out bitterly progressively transforms into an allegory for the betrayals committed by both sides of the Cold War. No one can be completely trusted, despite the efforts of international powers MI5, MI6, and SIS to defend Western ideas.

How many episodes are there in A spy among friends?

A Spy Among Friends has six episodes, each of which lasts for around an hour.

Where can I watch A spy among friends?

On December 8 of last year, the series had its formal premiere in the UK. On March 12, MGM+ will air the series in its entirety for the first time.

Alexander Cary created A Spy Among Friends, and he also writes each episode. Cary is most known for penning the scripts for Homeland, Lie to Me, and The Riches episodes. He is presently in line to succeed his father as Viscount of Falkland, Scotland’s highest viscountcy.

Nick Murphy, a BAFTA-winning director (Save Me, Blood, The Awakening), who also helmed Guy Pearce in A Christmas Carol, directed the television series.