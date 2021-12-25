Where To Watch I Want To Eat Your Pancreas Netflix

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is a 2018 Japanese animated drama film directed by Shin’ichirō Ushijima based on Yoru Sumino’s novel of the same name.

It has been adapted into an anime television series, which premiered in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block and Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2018. Netflix will release worldwide outside Japan in 2 days (20:00 PST) after one week delay and India and Bangladesh in 3 days (noon IST), 24 hours after the worldwide release.

The film tells the story of high school student Sakura Yamauchi, who finds out that her classmate and friend, Kyōya Sata, has a pancreatic disease. She decides to keep it a secret from him and visits him during the weekends to cook for him.

The anime television series is produced by Studio VOLN and directed by Hideki Ito. The series features animation by A-1 Pictures. The opening theme song is “Kimi no Kokoro wa Kagayaiteru kai?” performed by Aimer, and the ending theme song is “Kawaranai Mono” also performed by Aimer.

The series has been met with generally positive reviews. Toshiaki Toyoda of The Japan Times gave the first episode a score of 4 out of 5, writing, “Hideki Ito’s direction is full of delicate touches that make the characters feel real Aimer’s opening and ending themes are also lovely”. Patrick Macias of Crunchyroll awarded the series a “Masterpiece” rating, writing “I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is an emotionally powerful anime that is sure to stick with you.”

I want to eat your pancreas Funimation:

Funimation has announced its acquisition of the live-action film of Yoru Sumino ‘s Kimi no Suizō o Tabetai ( Let Me Eat Your Pancreas, or literally, I want to eat your pancreas ) novel. The company will screen the film in North America starting on January 12, 2018.

The film is based on Yoru Sumino ‘s original novel, which won the Japan Horror Novel Award and the Japan Bookseller Prize in 2014. It follows an unnamed protagonist who is faced with a choice: either die from a terminal illness and expire quietly or become a vampire and feast on other people’s blood to survive.

Tokinokoe ( Voice Over!: Be My Voice ) produced the “smartphone movie” distribution film. The company posted the 100-minute film on applications in August and streamed a promotional video.