how it works, what is its price and what limits does it have

Disney + has already landed in Spain and this new streaming platform is presented as a good option for entertain ourselves during the confinement to fight the coronavirus. It is true that its catalog presents as much as shadows, but a priori it seems little less than essential for those who have children at home.

Of course, perhaps you want to take advantage of the possibility of sharing an account that Disney + gives to get the most out of it at the lowest possible price. As we already did at the time in the case of Netflix, below we will review all the keys that you should know if you want to share a Disney + account among several people.

How to create a profile

The process is very similar to that of Netflix. As soon as you enter your Disney + account, you will have to click on the top right and once there, click on create profile.

You will then have the option to choose your avatar among a multitude of images of characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar or National Geographic.

Once you have chosen the one that you like the most, which you can change later if you get tired of it, you will arrive at a screen like this in which to choose the username and if it is a child profile. If so, the content to which you have access will be restricted. Come on, you will not have access, among others, to the Marvel movies and series – sorry, kid, you will have to keep waiting to see 'Avengers: Endgame'- or Star Wars. Of course, this can be changed without any limitation by the service.

Can you do it up to seven profiles There are five on Netflix, but one of them will be the main one, which can never be deleted and will not allow you to activate the child profile option in that case.

Limits, price and conditions

Once you have completed the options that fit your needs, you have to take one thing into account: you can have seven profiles yes, but Disney + only let you play content on four of them simultaneously. Under normal conditions it assumes that only four people can be using it at the same time, but it can also be that one of them is using it on two different devices at the same time.

A good example of this would be that you can be watching something on a computer and at the same time downloading something to watch offline during a trip. There Disney + allows downloads on up to 10 different devices, a measure of thanks in case you run out of battery on your mobile or tablet.

In addition, in its conditions of use it does not establish for the moment, no limitation when it comes to sharing your account with other people who do not live with you. In other words, you can share it with friends to further adjust what each would pay.

In the case of Disney + only offered two rates today.

Pay month by month 6.99 euros and unsubscribe whenever you want

and unsubscribe whenever you want Pay the annual fee of 69.99 euros.

If you choose to share the account among four people, each will pay 1.75 euros per month with the first option and 17.5 euros per year with the second, which is equivalent to about 1.46 euros per month. Obviously, the figures will fluctuate with fewer people.

