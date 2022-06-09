High Fidelity Season 2: What We Know? RELEASE DATE, CAST, PLOT ETC.
Hulu released High Fidelity, an American romantic series, that aired on February 14, 2020. The 1st season had 10 episodes, and it ran successfully and was even declared a ‘Hit series.’ The audience is eager about the High Fidelity season 2.
High Fidelity Season 2 Release Date
The High Fidelity Season 2 has not yet started production. Do you know why? Because there is still confusion on whether to confirm the series’s season 2. After completing High Fidelity Season 1, Hulu canceled the series on August 5, 2020. It is still unclear for us why Hulu has canceled this hit series. Zoe Kravitz, who starred in High Fidelity Season 1, said a heartfelt goodbye after the cancellation.
There is also information that some other platform would take up the High Fidelity series and announce the following season. For now, no update other than this has come. Keep checking our website to know more about this series.
High Fidelity Season 1 was aired on February 14, 2020, on Hulu, and when High Fidelity Season 2 has not been confirmed, how would we know the release date?
But still, let’s hope that it will be announced soon about confirmation and release of High Fidelity Season 2.
We strongly expect Season 2 to be released in 2022.
No matter how curious you are, the latest news about High Fidelity Season 2 is a little disappointing.
High Fidelity Season 2 Trailer
The High Fidelity Season 2 trailer is not yet released. We will have to wait for the trailer until the production of High Fidelity Season 2 gets confirmed.
I’m providing you with the link to High Fidelity Season 1 below. If you haven’t seen season 1, start watching from the trailer!
High Fidelity Season 2 Cast
- Zoe Kravitz plays Robyn-Rob-Brooks
- Jake Lacy plays Clyde
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph plays Cherise
- David H. Holmes plays Simon
- Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Russell-Mac-McCormack.
- Rainbow Sun Francks plays Cameron Brooks
- Antonio Ortiz plays Carlos
- Edmund Donovan plays Blake
- Clark Furlong plays Kevin Bannister
- Ivanna Sakhno plays Kat Monroe
- Justin Silver plays Justin Kit
- Kelvin Iso plays Lewin
- Thomas Doherty plays Liam Shawcross
- Debbie Harry plays Debbie Harry
- Jeffrey Nordling plays Tim Parker
- Parker Posey plays Noreen Parker
- Jack Antonoff plays Jack Antonoff
- Sydney Mae Diaz plays Shane
- Kyoko Takenaka plays Peachy
- Brian Silliman plays the hammer.
- Christian Coulson plays Benjamin Young
- Dana Drori plays Lily
- Tara Summers plays Tanya
High Fidelity Season 2 Plot
High Fidelity Season 1, aired in February 2020, is a hit series consisting of 10 love, romance, drama, and comedy-filled episodes. The episodes were based on the 1995 Nick Hornby’s novel “HIGH FIDELITY.”
But how can we discuss the plot of High Fidelity Season 2 when there are so many uncertainties. The series has not yet been confirmed at all.
In High Fidelity Season 1, the main character Rob owns and runs a record store in Chicago. He sells old-fashioned pop music records. Though having an excellent knowledge of pop music, it is no use. He is a music lover who doesn’t seem to understand women. He gets ditched by his long-term girlfriend.
His girlfriend’s father really liked him, but suddenly, he passed away one day. Only then he realized that he wasn’t committed to Laura much and neglected the future, but he loves her a lot. So, he tries to set things right in his relationship and his business. He tries to make things work out in his relationship to make his Girlfriend, Laura, Happy and win her back!
High Fidelity Season 2 Review
The High Fidelity series was most loved and said to be one of the most enjoyable series. It has received good reviews and a 7.7/10 score in the IMDb.
The crew always wanted to give the audience great suspense. The crew didn’t want the series to be so predictable. Instead, I wanted to give a pleasant surprise and awe.
CONCLUSION:
All we can do is hope for High Fidelity Season 2. Don’t be sad. Let us expect that it will soon be confirmed and High Fidelity Season 2 released in 2022.
