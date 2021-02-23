Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan now available on Netflix

Netflix premieres all 4 chapters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe . This delivery follow the character we first met in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable while traveling the world looking for inspiration.

The first three seasons of the anime have been released on Blu-ray and DVD thanks to Select Vision Y Crunchyroll It has to its credit the 4 existing seasons in the original version subtitled into Spanish. Ivrea edit the manga of the series.

A famous manga creator gets caught up in paranormal events while conducting his investigation: Stand user Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes broke, and more.