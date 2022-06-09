Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 – Let us tell whatever we know about, Release Date, Cast, Plot

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Release Date

The super-interesting and super-cool Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 has been confirmed by Starz. The confirmation about its next season comes after its premiere launch of Power Book II: Ghost season 2 on November 21, 2021.

The Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 spin-off has been renewed. The good news is that season 3 will soon start its production at the beginning of 2022. Brett Mahoney is the showrunner for the Power Book II: Ghost Season 3.

Jeffrey Hirsch, the President of Starz in 2021, said, “The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power universe are unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost.

We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Trailer

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Trailer

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Trailer

Watch the first two seasons of the Power Book II: Ghost on Starzplay.

Let me also provide you with the list of the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Plot

We are eager as you’re to see Michael Rainey Jr, who played Tariq St Patrick after going to prison with a taunting letter from his dad waiting for him.

No leaks or spoilers can be revealed as the production hasn’t started yet.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Cast

Here it is, the cast of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3.

Michael Rainey Jr plays Tariq St.Patrick

Shane Johnson plays Cooper Saxe

Gianni Paolo plays Brayden Weston

Melanie Liburd plays Caridad “Carrie” Milgram

Lovell Adams Gray plays Dru Tejada

Daniel Bellomy plays Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross

Quincy Tyler Bernstein plays Tameika Washington

Paige Hurd plays Lauren Baldwin

Woody McClain plays Cane Tejada

Justin Marcel McManus plays Jabari Reynolds

Method man plays Davis Maclean

LaToya Tonodeo plays Diana Tejada

Mary J. Blige plays Monet Stewart Tejada

Naturi Naughton plays Tasha St. Patrick

Daniel Sunjata plays Mecca

Paton Ashbrook plays Jenny Sullivan

Berto Colon plays Lorenzo Tejada

Alix Lapri plays Effie

Larenz Tate plays councilman Rashad Tate

Kathleen Garrett plays Judge Nina Larkin

Debbi Morgan plays Estelle Green

Paris Morgan plays Yasmin St. Patrick

Victor Garber plays Simon Stern

Mark Feuerstein plays Steven ott

Sherri Saum plays Paula Matarazzo

Shalim Ortiz plays Danillo Ramirez

Lightskin Keisha plays BruShandria Carmichael

Brandy Denise Boyd plays Epiphany Turner

Cory Jeacoma plays Trace Weston

Angel Reda plays Nichole Western

Marcus Anderson Jr. plays Lil’ Guap

Monique Gabriela Carnen plays Blanca Rodriguez

Brittani Tucker plays Chelle

Andrea Lee Christensen plays Riley Saxe-Merchant

Bradley Gibson plays Everett Neal

Michael J. Ferguson plays Francis “2-Bit” Johnson

Leunell Campbell plays Ms.Richards

Laz Alonso plays Samuel Santana

Lamard Tate plays Kamaal Tate

Frank Whaley plays Lucas

Keesha Sharp is also joining the crew of Ghost season 3 and will be playing one of the leading roles, “Professor Harper Bonet.” The character Harper is described as “a progressive intellectual and Boho Beauty.”

After the official announcement, Keesha took this happy news to her Instagram followers and said, “I will be joining the cast @ghoststarz, and I’m excited to be a part of this dynamic story! Get ready for Professor Bonet!”.

