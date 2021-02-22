Kenshin’s first live-action film, the Samurai Warrior comes to Amazon Prime Video

The first of the tapes in the live-action trilogy of Kenshin, the Samurai Warrior, which was published in Spain together with the following two by Media 3 both on Blu-ray and on DVD reaches the catalog of Amazon Prime video.

This film narrates the first events of the manga of the same name, whose edition we have for sale in Spain thanks to Panini.

Become one of the most successful and followed anime and manga franchises worldwide, Kenshin, the Samurai Warrior, is the adaptation of the manga created in the mid-90s by Nobuhiro Watsuki. It is the first film in a trilogy that has broken all sales records worldwide.

The best-selling comic of Nobuhiro Watsuki, Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Swordsman Romantic Story, has finally become a live-action film in the hands of the director Takeshi Otomo. Since it was serialized in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, became very popular with all types of public. It has sold more than 57 million copies and has made a successful television animation series. Its popularity has crossed borders and has been translated in 23 countries around the world. A work that continues to be a great success throughout generations and in many countries.