The Promised Neverland season 3, release date, and more

As we made known in The Truth News, The Promised Neverland Season 2 released its tenth and final episode on March 19, 2021. The anime that is loosely based on the manga written by Kaiu Shirai featured eleven episodes. Despite the recent controversies surrounding the broadcast, will there be a season 3?

The second season debuted on January 8, 2021, and ran weekly. After the fifth episode, a special episode was released on February 12. The series resumed with the sixth episode on February 19, 2021. It originally aired on FujiTV and launched on Funimation and Hulu.

The second season of The Promised Neverland received a huge reaction from fans for its departure from the original manga. While the series had also made changes in the first season, the changes made in the second season were outrageous.

The manga ended in June 2020. However, the mangaka, Kaiu Shirai, was not satisfied with the ending. Therefore, he insisted that some changes be made to the anime. The series follows the story of the children who had escaped from Grace Field House. They enter the world of demons and fight to survive.

The Promised Neverland season 3 release date

The Promised Neverland season 3 closer than ever.

The Promised Neverland season 3 should be released late 2022 if the interested companies and production houses consider it. So far, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of another season of The Promised Neverland.

The first season of The Promised Neverland launched in January 2019 and ended in March 2019. The second season was supposed to be released in October 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Yes CloverWorks decides to do another season of the anime, it could be announced shortly.

The Promised Neverland temporada 3

However, with the massive backlash from fans, it seems highly unlikely that another season will be made after the catastrophic second season. The final season’s execution and writing were so poor that neither Toshiya Ono nor Kaiu Shirai want to take the credits for episode 10.

The anime The Promised Neverland was equally bad for those who had read the manga and those who had not. The anime needs a reboot rather than another season. The second season needs a remake before the creators continue with the series.

Would you like to see a third season of The Promised Neverland? Leave us your comments.

Did you know that the Vatican canceled all events for this Easter 2021? Follow us on TikTok and stay informed.