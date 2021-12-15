Hey Hey What Can I Do:

This is a question that we get asked often here at the clinic. There are many things you can do to help manage your diabetes, but some people may feel overwhelmed when trying to figure out where to start.

Here are five tips to help get you started:

1. Make healthy food choices:

Eating healthy foods is one of the most important things you can do to manage your diabetes. Try to include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet, and limit processed foods and sugary drinks.

2. Get moving:

Exercise is another important part of managing diabetes.Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week.walking is a good way to start

3. Check and monitor your blood sugar:

Knowing what your blood sugar levels are and taking action to keep them in a good range is important. Keeping track of your numbers will help you and your doctor decide what might work best for you.

4. Watch out for hypoglycemia (low blood sugar):

Hypoglycemia can cause symptoms such as shakiness, hunger, confusion, fainting, and seizures if not treated right away. If you feel these symptoms while using insulin or certain diabetes pills, treat with 15-20 grams of carbohydrate like glucose tablets or 1/2 cup (4 ounces) of fruit juice; wait 10 minutes then test again to see if the symptoms have passed. If they do not pass, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

5. Take your medicine:

It’s important that you take your medicines as prescribed by your doctor, so be sure to ask what time of day it is best for you to take them and which ones need to be taken with food. If there are any side effects from your medications, don’t be afraid to ask about options for managing them.

These are just a few tips to get you started. For more detailed information, be sure to talk with your doctor or diabetes educator. They can help you create a personalized plan that works for you.

