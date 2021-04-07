From today until April 18 you have a great opportunity to get hold of a Xiaomi device with a discount of up to 50 euros on eBay thanks to the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival campaign with the coupon P15XIAOMI. Be careful because if you are thinking of changing your phone, some of their bestsellers are at the price of a scandal. These are the best offers from eBay’s Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival.

How to use coupon P15XIAOMI

To benefit from a 15% discount up to a maximum of 50 euros in this selection of Xiaomi products it is necessary to use the coupon P15XIAOMI from today at 10 in the morning until April 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Once registered and within your profile, you have to enter one of the products you want in the basket and apply coupon P15XIAOMI during the checkout process, which must be with PayPal or credit / debit card.

You can do it both from the web in the browser (it can be from the mobile) or from the application. Be careful because it can only be used once and you must be over 18 years of age to use it.

Here are the rest of the terms and conditions.

The best offers of the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival from eBay

It is the little brother of the latest Xiaomi flagship and with the coupon you benefit from a discount that borders on the maximum possible, remaining at 254 euros. We talk about Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6/128GB, a phone that bets on multimedia thanks to its AMOLED panel at 90Hz compatible with HDR10 +, chip, Snapdragon 732G, triple rear camera and 4,250 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W. It is the global version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with fast shipping from Spain and a two-year warranty.

Global version. What does this mean? The device could present differences with respect to the Spanish version (software, languages, bands), etc. In case of offering a guarantee, this is the responsibility of the store and not of the brand.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 6GB 128GB NFC Smartphone 6,55″ Snapdragon 732G Versión Global

Although there are already new POCOs, this POCO X3 is still a great option for those looking for power and battery at a reasonable price, and more if you can get the 128GB version of RAM for less than what the 64GB version costs in other stores. Get hold of in LITTLE X3 for 168 euros with P15XIAOMI. It is the global version with shipping from Belgium scheduled for early May. Bestial at that price with Snapdragon 860, 5,160 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, 6.67 “IPS screen at 120 Hz and 48 + 8 + 2+ 2 MP quad camera.

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC 6G + 128G 6.67 ” Smartphone 64MP 5160mAh European Version

Watch out for the newcomer Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 4/64 because it stays at 152 euros, almost 30 euros less than in other stores for this Redmi Note 10 that stands out for its 6.43 “FHD + AMOLED screen in its price range and its large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging. With camera Quadruple and Snapdragon 678 processor for one of the most attractive terminals in its price range.It is the global version with fast shipping from Spain, it includes the QCY-T9 wireless headphones as a gift.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Smartphone 4GB+64GB Snapdragon 678 33W Pantalla AMOLED 48MP

If 5G is already available where you live and you want to take advantage of it at a minimum price, the cheapest Xiaomi phone with this connectivity is very low: Redmi 9T 4/64GB for 124 euros using the coupon. At that price it is difficult to find a terminal as complete as the Redmi 9T and the icing on the cake is its 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 18W. It has a 6.53 “FHD + IPS panel, Snapdragon 662 and 4GB of RAM, a solvent combo for those who want the phone for WhatsApp and other messaging apps, calls and little else. It is the global version with fast shipping from Spain and two years warranty.

Global version. What does this mean? The device could present differences with respect to the Spanish version (software, languages, bands), etc. In case of offering a guarantee, this is the responsibility of the store and not of the brand.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T 4GB 64GB Smartphone 6,53 ” 6000mAh Dual SIM Global Version

Either because your TV is veteran and not smart (although it must have an HDMI port) or because its interface is outdated and / or it lacks applications, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick which is usually around 35 euros stays at 28 euros with the coupon P15XIAOMI. It is the global version of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with EU plug. Compact design, maximum resolution of Full HD 1080p at 60 fps, the very complete Android TV 9 as the operating system and Chromecast to launch content from your mobile.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Smart Android 9.0 1GB 8GB Versión Global Inteligencia EU Plug

Using P15XIAOMI the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite stays at 50 euros, a few euros less than its usual price of a smartwatch that per se It stands out for its performance-cost ratio. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is an entry-level smartwatch whose strengths are its autonomy of more than a week of use and that it has GPS, which allows you to record your position when you train without the need for a mobile phone. Simple aesthetics, 1.4-inch color touch screen TFT / LCD with 320 x 320 pixel resolution, heart rate sensor, sleep meter, air pressure and altitude function.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, sports smartwatch with waterproof GPS EN

About to arrive the Mi Band 6, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It is extremely discounted with the coupon: 21.24 euros, it is the global version. Despite its “veteran”, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 continues to be a great option in quality price, with a 1.1-inch OLED panel, great autonomy, easy handling and more sports than the predecessors

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Global Version 1.1 “Screen BT 5.0 BLE Tracker Black EN

If you travel long distances around the city and are looking for a scooter with power and autonomy, the reduction of the Xiaomi Mi Scooter Pro 2 It is maximum, remaining at 379 euros, practically the same as its little brother the Mi Scooter 1S costs. The Xiaomi Mi Scooter Pro 2 has a 350W motor that, although still capped at 25 km / h, is noticeable on slopes and overtaking, and an approximate range of 45 km. This new generation offers greater visibility and an improved braking system.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 12.8Ah 36V 600W 45km Autonomía 25km/h Max Speed

To keep the wheels of your bike, scooter and even motorcycle or car in good condition, this very useful device: the Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air at 33.99 euros with the coupon P15XIAOMI. It is compact, capable of inflation at a pressure range of 0.2 – 10.3 bar, with an internal 2000 mAh battery with an LED bulb that you can use as a flashlight or as a power bank.

Xiaomi MI Portable Electric Air Compressor Bomba Eléctrica Digital Micro USB 5V

Reduction in this spectacular monitor for gaming and productivity, whose RRP is 499 euros but using the coupon stays at 439 euros, we talk about Xiaomi Mi Curved Monitor, with 34 “curved panel ultrawide, total resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels, brightness of 300 nits and offers a color reproduction of 121% of sRGB. For gaming, support for AMD Freesync, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time.

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 “21: 9 WQHD FreeSync 4 ms 144 Hz HDMI Nero

