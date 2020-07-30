Share it:

Grow Light Options for Indoor Farming

Most people are currently trying to have perfectly vertical or indoor farming as it is surely the future of modern agriculture. There are several ways that people are using to make it possible to grow the plant or crops at home. Due to the advancement in technology, it is easier to have higher yields of crops even when the weather is not appropriate or when there is a little bit of sunlight throughout the entire day. The only thing that is making it possible to grow plants, flowers, or any other vegetation indoors is the grow lights. As more people are engaging and investing in purchasing the grow lights, there is an increase in the amount of investment in the larger scale vertical farming industries. There are several large indoor farming companies that are successful enough to make millions of dollars through it.

If you do not know much about the best humidifier dehumidifier combo grow lights then it is totally fine as we are going to tall you all about it. You will not have to worry about it because you will find important information about the grow lights in this article. There are so many kinds of grow lights available in the market currently. So that makes it possible for the grower to have many grow light options in order to carry out indoor farming effectively. Let us move to know about what grow lights actually are and about the different types that you can use for indoor farming.

What Are Grow Lights?

If we keep it simple and short for you to understand it better, Then the Grow Light is an artificial source of light or you can consider it as electric light, that the manufacturers did design to stimulate the better growth of the plant and crops by emitting the perfect electromagnetic spectrum for the process of photosynthesis. People consider it to be just like the sunlight as the grow lights will help the plants to grow healthy and naturally. The plants or crops will be able to complete the photosynthesis process with the help of the grow light even at night or on a cloudy day. It will surely be beneficial during the winter months when sunlight hours are less than the usual. So you can be able to use the grow lights to provide the essential hours of light for maximum productivity.

Types of Grow Lights

There are mainly three types of grow lights that are available for the growers to purchase. You can get any of the grow lights that we did mention here to help the plants grow undoubtedly. The types of grow lights are as follows:

Fluorescent Grow Lights

The best thing about the Fluorescent grow lights that you should know about it that it is mainly useful in growing herbs and vegetables. You can be able to use the Fluorescent grow lights for indoor farming at your home. There are additionally two types: Fluorescent Tubes and Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFLs).

HPS Grow Lights

High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) lights are more popular than CFLs among commercial growers. You must keep HPS lights at a good distance from the plants to prevent overheating.

LED Grow Lights

LED Grow Lights are the best and most energy-efficient than other basic types of grow lights. This type of light can be placed further away from the plants as it will still provide a sufficient amount of light without consuming much amount of energy. But growers must take care as LED Grow Lights are a little bit harmful to human eyes.

