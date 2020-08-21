Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Share it:

Los Angeles Lakers will surely have to get back on track in Game 2 of Lakers Vs Trail Blazers. Almost every NBA fan is only left with one question after Portland’s victory in Game 1 against the Lakers. That is will the Blazers be successful enough to even the match score?

Most NBA fans are now considering Damian Lillard as one of the best players on the planet. It is because of the amazing game of Damian Lillard in Game 1 of the series. His scorching hot streak is still continuing inside the NBA’s bubble which is a remarkable thing. As you all may now know that the Trail Blazers were totally escaped with a score of 100-93 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers win over the West’s top-seeded Lakers while creating the hot shooting from beyond the arc. Along with a bit of luck, the LA Laker’s shooting woe is continuing now.

Fans may not find this loss of Lakers against Portland’s Trail Blazers. It is due to the fans and viewers that are keeping track of the gameplay of all the players of both the teams. But however, the LeBron squad that James was leading happens to be certainly not the team to lose in Game 1 in the playoffs. Well, if we are going to wait for the next Game 2, then at some point Los Angeles Lakers are going to break the ceiling and will begin to take over. If that happens, all the fans and followers will know the actual team and what they are capable of doing.

Still, Los Angeles Lakers need to work out on their defense strategy for now as they are not on the best side. LeBron needs to take the initiative to lead this amazing team past an offensively potent team Portland Trail Blazers squad.

How To Watch Lakers Vs Trail Blazers Game 2?

All the excited viewers and fans can watch and enjoy watching the amazing match of Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazer in Game 2 of the series. The scheduled date for Game 2 is on Thursday, 20 August. Disney Wide World of Sports that is located in Orlando, Florida is chosen to be the location where Game 2 will take place.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Game 2:

Date: August 20, Thursday

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Odds: Los Angeles Lakers -6.5 | Over/Under – 228.5

In order to watch the Lakers vs Trail Blazers live on ESPN, you need to have a valid cable login. if you have a valid cable then you can enjoy this amazing Game 2 on ESPN through the Watch Live section. You can stream this exciting game through the official website of ESPN as well as with the ESPN app. The app is available on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

Also, viewers and fans can watch the Lakers vs Blazers Game 2 with a valid subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You can stream through its convenient services for ESPN live stream.

