FIFA will fight the pandemic with USD 1,500 million for world football: the "Covid-19 Support Plan" was approved

FIFA approved a $ 1.5 billion plan to help its member federations tackle the coronavirus crisis (REUTERS)

One of the hardest blows the soccer industry during the pandemic of coronavirus, beyond the breaks in activity and changes in the calendar, it has been on an economic level. Many federations and also clubs go through financial problems COVID-19. In this context, the FIFA approved a plan USD 1,500 million to face this crisis.

He Council Bureau of the FIFA approved the Regulation of the "COVID-19 Support Plan", which will distribute this money among the entire soccer community –professional and youth, at the masculine and feminine levels– through a combined grant system and interest-free loans with strict repayment conditions. Members will have to follow compliance and audit requirements, as well as clear return conditions, under the supervision of a steering committee.

Each member federation will receive, during the third phase of this plan, a grant from USD 1 million to protect and resume soccer activity and USD 500,000 more for women's football.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (DPA)



Loans, without interest up to USD 5 millionwill be available for 211 member federations, as contemplated by this plan originally drawn up by the FIFA administration, in close collaboration with the confederations, and approved by the Council of the organization last June 25th.

"This support plan is a great example of solidarity and commitment in soccer at an unprecedented moment. I wish to thank my colleagues in the Council Bureau for approving the decision to go ahead with this important initiative for the benefit of all member federations and confederations", said Gianni Infantino, president of the FIFA.

In the first phase of the plan all program funds were transferred FIFA Forward for operating expenses to the federations and that in the second stage the opportunity was given to convert the development funds dedicated to operating funds to alleviate the crisis, with the investment of at least 50% in women's football.

Now with the approval of the regulation, the Phase 3, which consists of grants, from now until January 2021, and interest-free loans.

In addition to having at your disposal the grant of USD 1 million and another one of USD 500,000 specifically for women's football, all federations may also apply for interest-free loans of up to 35% of your annual audited income. They will be loans of a minimum of USD 500,000 and a maximum of 5 million.

FIFA aims for all federations to use these funds to resume competitions (REUTERS)

As for the confederations, they may choose a USD 2 million grant and perceive up USD 4 million as a loan.

The idea of FIFA is that all federations use these funds in activities aimed at resume competitionsimplant protocols for returning to football, the participation of teams in tournaments, the hiring of staff, the maintenance of football infrastructures and the payment of administrative and operational expenses, among others.

