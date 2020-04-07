         Google Play and the coronavirus: more time to review, only official apps and other changes

Share it:

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all sectors, including the leading Android app store. After increasing the review time to a week, creating a dedicated section for COVID-19 and removing all unofficial apps from the topic, Google has summarized the Recent Google Play changes related to coronavirus.

It is a publication aimed mainly at application developers, so that know what to expect these days when publishing or updating applications on Google Play. Some of these changes we already knew, while others could be sensed but had not been confirmed by Google.

A longer review

In mid-March, Google began to notify application developers, through a notification in the Google Play Developer Console, that app reviews would take longer: seven days or more.

Now Google gives us some more information about it. Not all applications will be treated equally, but reviews of some applications will be prioritized over othersfor example, applications from official government entities, public health organizations, and the like. This applies to both updates that need checking and new app posts.

As on previous occasions, Google recommends that developers who want to launch their application or game on a specific day, use the scheduled posts. The system consists of uploading the application in advance (for example, one month before), so that it has enough time to be reviewed, but without publishing it until the specific day arrives.

COVID-19 applications: only the official ones

If in February all kinds of coronavirus applications -some better than others- a few weeks later they disappeared like magic. Instead, Google launched a section on the matter in its store, with a few applications for each country.

Now Google gives us some more information on the matter, confirming that Only approve apps that reference COVID-19 if they come from an official source, such as a government or a public health organization. Furthermore, these applications cannot count on any monetization system such as advertising, integrated purchases or donations. Google counts references to COVID-19 in the app name, description, changelog, and screenshots.

Fight inappropriate reviews

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that some apps are receiving a significant spike in attention, sometimes paired with a spike in inappropriate or unwarranted reviews. We recently saw it with an educational app that I kept getting 1 star reviews.

If other sections of Google Play have reduced their capacity, in the review of reviews that have been marked as inappropriate, Google claims to have expanded your ability to remove inappropriate reviews.

