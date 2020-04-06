         Google Fit renews its interface and adds new cards for Wear OS watches

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now that we are in quarantine it is even more important to be active, and since we cannot go to the gym or go running outside, we have to exercise at home, and with the new update of Google Fit Now it is easier to know if we are being very active.

Starting today, and for the next few days, the application Google Fit for our Wear OS phones and watches will be updated to present a new interface and new cards with new statistics and information.

Your performance at a glance

The new Google Fit renews the main graphic of the home screen by changing the profile photo for the data of cardio points Y Steps that now take all the prominence of the application. Below the graph we will see the calories, distance and minutes in motion.

We will also see the new statistics of weekly cardio points to see just open the application how active we are being during each day of that current week.

More cards on Wear OS

These changes also reach Wear OS with the new interface and the graphics changes. Now the main Google Fit card will also show the cardio points and steps performed during the day in a big way.

But this is not all, they have also added new cards to personalize our watch. Now we can add a one-touch workout and see our daily or weekly progress at a glance without having to open Google Fit. The new cards will arrive on all watches compatible with Android Wear 2.0 and Wear OS 2.0 or higher.

Google Fit: activity and health monitoring

More information | Google