Golden Time Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

After the first season’s overwhelming success, the second installment of Golden Time has quickly become one of the most awaited anime of all time. The manga series was written by Yuyuko Takemiya and drawn by Eji Komatsu; the anime is based on the manga.

‘Eromanga Sensei’s’ publisher, ASCII Media Works, has released 11 volumes thus far. Umechazuke adapted the book into a manga. Ao Haru Ride, Komi Can’t Communicate, and A Girl and Her Guard Dog are all in the same vein as this anime series. Learn the ins and outs of Season 2 of Golden Time right here!

Golden Time Season 2 Renewal Status

The last episode of “Golden Time” aired on March 28, 2014, after its first broadcast on October 4, 2013. Despite its widespread appeal, the show was never followed up with any OVAs, spin-offs, or side tales after its first season concluded. There have been over 525,000 people voting for “Golden Time,” making it the 147th most popular anime on MyAnimeList.

Why, therefore, was there never another season if it was so well-liked? The original inspiration has a role in this. All eight volumes of the light novel series have been covered by the end of the first season.

Besides that, the anime creators at JC Staff Studio tend to only make shows that run for a single season. Both “Toradora” and “Maid-Sama” are by JC Staff. The studio is always working on many projects at once, making it difficult to return for a second season of a popular anime.

All of these factors make it quite improbable that ‘Golden Time’ will return for a second season. However, we will keep you apprised of any developments here by adding new information.

Golden Time Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Golden Time has not been confirmed. Season 2 of the program is likewise very unlikely to happen. As a result, Season 2 of Golden Time has not yet been given a premiere date. If the producers do decide to release a new season, we could not see it until 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.

Golden Time Story

Banri Tada is a brilliant young man who has just finished high school and is about to enroll in a prestigious university. But on the day of graduation, he had an accident; he fell from a bridge and lost all recollection from before that day. The physician has diagnosed him with an amnesia problem.

He was sick on the first day of college, but he is doing OK today and has transferred to a different school. Everything went well, but all the excitement left him feeling weak and disoriented. Just then, he runs across Mitsuo, another young man who, like himself, seems to be completely bewildered and disoriented. They hit it off immediately and become fast friends.

Banri reunites with her childhood best friend Koko Kaga on the same day. Koko took seriously their childhood commitment to marry, so she now follows him and attempts to capture his heart. However, Banri has lost his memory and cannot recall making such a pledge. Banri and Mitsuo’s relationship, Banri’s struggle to recover his memories, and adjust to college life, and Koko’s dogged pursuit of Banri’s affections continue from there.

Golden Time Characters

Banri Tada

The plot centers on Banri Tada, a bright and gregarious law student who suffered retrograde amnesia in a bicycle accident the day following his high school graduation.

Kōko Kaga:

Law student Kko Kaga, spoken by Yui Horie, is full of life and fearsome reputation among male classmates. But because of this, she has trouble making acquaintances with whom she can have meaningful conversations.

Mitsuo Yanagisawa:

Banri’s longtime buddy and the object of Banri’s youthful affection.

Golden Time Season 2 Trailer

There is currently no promotional video for Season 2 of Golden Time. Since filming has not yet begun, we will not be seeing any footage from the program any time soon. Crunchyroll has made available for streaming the first season of Golden Time.