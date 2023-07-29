In/Spectre Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And All You Need To Know

Do you like watching anime about the supernatural? Then surely you’ve heard about In/Spectre, Crunchyroll’s smash hit spooky anime series. The romantic and mysterious anime series In/Spectre was created with the intention of giving viewers of the subgenre to which it belongs a fresh experience and angle of view, and early results suggest that this is happening.

In/Spectre Season 3

Adult Swim has recently begun airing In/Spectre. It has a huge following, and that will only grow when Season 2 premieres in 2023. But the burning question on everyone’s mind these days is this: when will season 3 of In/Spectre be released?

The release date for In/Spectre Season 3, as well as details about the show’s cast, chapters, ratings, and more, will all be included on this page. So let’s not waste any more time and get down to business.

In/Spectre Season 3 Release Date

When In/Spectre Season 3 will be available is now the most pressing issue for fans. The official release date has not been revealed as of yet. The popularity of the show means that we won’t have to wait too long. We can only hope for an exciting new season and keep coming back for updates.

In/Spectre Storyline

Kuro Sakuragawa was trying to get over his breakup when he was contacted by Kotoko Iwanaga, a girl who said she had loved Kuro for the previous two years, ever since they first met. Then, she explains that she is a Goddess of Wisdom who mediates between the natural and the supernatural. Initially skeptical, Kuro eventually agrees to help Kotoko in her role as the Goddess of Wisdom and the Keeper of Peace after they battle a ykai in a library and reveal they’re true identities to each other (Kuro is a monster who has eaten two different ykai meats, giving him the abilities of immortality and near-absolute precognition).

In/Spectre Cast

Kotoko Iwanaga Voiced by: Akari Kitō(Japanese); Lizzie Freeman(English)

A young university student with one eye and one leg, which she adapted at the age of 11 after becoming acquainted with the yōkai’s request for her wisdom.

A young university student with instantaneous healing abilities, which he acquired at the age of 11 after consuming yōkai flesh.

A young police officer and Kuro’s former girlfriend.

A gravure idol who gained a niche following after starring in a late-night TV drama.

A police detective and a subordinate of Yumihara.

The older cousin of Kuro Sakuragawa and the reason he visits the hospital on a regular basis.

Kazuyuki KonnoVoiced by: Shimba Tsuchiya

Marumi OkiVoiced by: Kana Ichinose

Kappa Voiced by: Yoshimitsu Shimoyama

Ochimusha Voiced by: Yoshimitsu Shimoyama

Ushi no Ayakashi Voiced by: Yoshimitsu Shimoyama

Yama no Ayakashi Voiced by: Kaori Motoyama, Rena Maeda

Komainu Voiced by: Manami Hanawa(Japanese); Deva Marie Gregory(English)

Komainu Voiced by: Kaori Motoyama(Japanese); Jennifer Losi(English)

Yōko Voiced by: Kaori Motoyama, Manami Hanawa

Bakedanuki Voiced by: Hiroki Gotō(Japanese); Bill Rogers(English)

Nushi no Orochi Voiced by: Kōki Miyata(Japanese); Chris Cason(English)

Yosuzume Voiced by: Rena Maeda(Japanese); Jennifer Losi(English)

Kodama no Genichirō Voiced by: Nobuo Tobita

Bakeneko Voiced by: Haruka Ōminami

Yuki-Onna Voiced by: Aoi Yūki(Japanese); Emi Lo(English)

In/Spectre Season 2 Ending

Season 2’s last episode, “A Lucky Day at the Unagi Restaurant,” features Kajio and Jujoji’s visit to the unagi eatery. The two friends had known each other for many years. Facts concerning unagi that are initially dismissed as unimportant in the café conversation end up being really serious. Meanwhile, Kotoko is enjoying her dinner by herself at a nearby café.

The two friends have encountered her on several occasions, but they have avoided direct communication with her. At some point during their conversation, Jujoji accuses Kajio of murdering his girlfriend. The investigation concluded that Yuki was slain in the course of a botched robbery.

The truth is that Kajio met Jujoji that day specifically so that he might have some happy memories. In any case, he was the one who committed the infraction, so he wasn’t expecting his friend to blame him. Kotoko maintains her composure until Kajio begins speaking, at which point she reveals that he is mistaken. The spirit of Kajio’s ex-lover stuck to him in vengeance when she dropped by that unagi café by accident that day.

The story was finally told to Kotoko by Yukie’s spirit who had a conversation with her. After Kotoko’s significant other passed away, he informed Kajio. He wasn’t weighed down by responsibilities, but rather by his wife’s dogged determination to be permanently attached to him. Once Kajio has surrendered and accepted the consequences of his transgressions, the ghost of Yukie will simply disappear. Despite Kajio’s initial skepticism, Kotoko’s continued explanations prove her assessment to be true.

In/Spectre Season 3 Plot

The plot of In/Spectre promises to dive deeper into the depths of supernatural conflicts and relationships as we set off on the journey of Season 3.

With Kotoko at the helm, the story is sure to be filled with nail-biting encounters, perplexing predicaments, and heartfelt revelations. The plot promises to maintain us on the edge of our seats as we learn more about our favorite characters and see them develop.

In/Spectre Season 2 Rating

In/Spectre is a supernatural Japanese anime series inspired by the novel series of the same name by Kouji Ichikawa. Supernaturally-gifted protagonists Kotoko and Kuro must take on the “Invisible Man” organization. Both viewers and critics have given the show high marks, as seen by its IMDb rating of 6.5/10.

Where to watch In/Spectre?

In/Spectre Season 3 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, so fans can witness all the action as it unfolds. Follow the show’s progress as new episodes are released, and immerse yourself in a world of paranormal intrigue and passion.

Is In/Spectre worth watching?

This anime series’ current success can be largely attributed to its compelling central story. This anime is based on a fantastic manga series of the same name, so if you enjoyed In/Spectre and want to read the manga, you should start here.