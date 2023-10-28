Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It’s been almost six years since the final episode of the anime, and now viewers are begging for a second season of Nozaki Kun. It’s a great example of a show that manages to be both straightforward and interesting. Viewers were moved to tears by the series’ conclusion and didn’t lose interest throughout any of the episodes.

As a result, the first season’s limited duration left viewers wanting more of the show. Will there be a season two of the show? Find out all you need here.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Season 2

Gekkan Shoujo, Monthly Girls Nozaki Kun, and simply Nozaki Kun are all different names for the same Japanese romantic comedy anime series. It’s based on Izumi Tsubaki’s four-panel manga series of the same name. The manga’s plot was taken up by Doga Kobo Animation Studio, who turned it into a twelve-episode TV anime.

The premiere of the series occurred on July 7, 2014, and it ran until the end of the year, in September. Everyone has been anticipating the premiere of the second installment ever since.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Season 2 Release Date

The first episode of Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun aired on July 7, 2014, and the last episode aired on September 22, 2014, for a total of 12 episodes in the first season. There then came a set of six shorter episodes called Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun Specials.

However, being a collection of short comedy episodes, it cannot be considered a continuation of the first season. However, many viewers would want to see the show return for a second season. When will Season 2 of Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun be available?

We haven’t heard anything about when Season 2 of Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun will premiere. It’s possible, but the likelihood is minimal. The source material is more than sufficient for a season renewal, since the anime series has adapted the first 45 chapters (including the special episode) and the continuing manga is now sitting at the 128th chapter.

In addition, Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun was Doga Kobo’s number two best-selling anime series on DVD and Blu-ray. A second season of Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun seems unlikely given that the anime hasn’t been updated in over ten years.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Story

Chiyo Sakura, a junior in high school, is infatuated with Umetarou Nozaki, a senior. She tells him she loves him, but he thinks she’s a fan and signs an autograph for her. He takes her to his place to work on some sketches after she tells him she wishes to be with him. Sakura learns that Nozaki, under the alias Sakiko Yumeno, is a famous creator of shjo comics. To get to know him better, she offers to work as his assistant. Other students help out and provide inspiration while he and a friend work on his manga Let’s Fall in Love.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Cast

Chiyo Sakura Voiced by: Ari Ozawa(Japanese); Juliet Simmons(English)

Umetarou Nozaki Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura(Japanese); Ty Mahany(English)

Mikoto Mikoshiba Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto(Japanese); Scott Gibbs(English)

Yuzuki Seo Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro(Japanese); Joanne Bonasso(English)

Yuu Kashima Voiced by: Mai Nakahara(Japanese); Monica Rial(English)

Masayuki Hori Voiced by: Yūki Ono(Japanese); Adam Noble(English)

Hirotaka Wakamatsu Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura(Japanese); Cameron Bautsch(English)

Ken Miyamae Voiced by: Kenta Miyake(Japanese); Luis Galindo(English)

Mitsuya Maeno Voiced by: Daisuke Ono(Japanese); Ned Gayle(English)

Yukari Miyako Voiced by: Ayako Kawasumi(Japanese); Brittany Djie(English)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Season 2 Plot

A second season of Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun is still a possibility. There have been not any announcements about a continuation of the anime in the more than eight years after its conclusion. Nonetheless, the eager anticipation of the supporters remains.

Weird, right? How come that’s doable? To begin with, the manga is still being updated. That means there’s a wider variety of source material for future anime productions. Second, the show’s success so far should serve as motivation for a second season of Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun. Fans should calm down and look for another rom-com anime as there is currently no information regarding this one. However, the confirmation of a second season of Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun is always appreciated.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The program is adapted from the manga of the same name, as was noted above. That’s why it’s crucial that the production company has adequate material from which to draw in order to make the next episode. Its manga series debuted in 2011 with serialization. Izumi Tsubaki, the manga’s creator, has released 12 volumes thus far.

Even though the manga technically isn’t over, the final volume was released in 2014. So, not only has the anime stopped, but the manga is on hold as well. Doga Kobo had enough material for a second season of Nozaki Kun after filming the first. The studio has more than enough raw materials to create one more season of animation.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun Season 2 Trailer

As was previously indicated, there has been no official season 2 trailer released. The first season’s trailer, however, is available only on YouTube.