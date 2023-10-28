Twin Star Exorcists Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The season one finale of Sousei no Onmyouji answered some issues but raised many more. Therefore, the anime’s devoted audience has been calling for a sequel for a long time. Studio Pierrot has not responded to their inquiries as of yet. There has been no formal renewal for Twin Star Exorcists Season 2, also known as Season 2 of the show. Is it possible that it will come back? What can we expect from the highly anticipated second season? Detailed information is provided below.

The manga series Twin Star Exorcists (Sousei no Onmyouji) by Yoshiaki Sukeno is the inspiration for the massively successful franchise. Two spin-off manga series, three light novel adaptations, a video game, and a TV anime were all greenlit after its critical success. The first episode of Studio Pierrot’s anime premiered in April 2016, while the last episode aired in March 2017.

Twin Star Exorcists Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Twin Star Exorcists’ aired from April 6, 2016, to March 29, 2017, for a grand total of 50 episodes. From time to time, new volumes of the manga are released. The first season of the anime, however, closed on a strong note that points more decisively to the show’s conclusion. A new season may still be possible if the authors deviate somewhat from the manga, although this appears less likely.

The first season’s debut wasn’t too long ago, so there’s still time for a second. Despite the show’s middling reviews on most anime streaming services, it has a sizable and dedicated following of viewers who eagerly await new episodes. As of right now, we can only speculate that a ‘Twin Star Exorcists season 2 premiere date may be in 2021, but there has been no official word from the studio on this front. We will be sure to update this area as soon as we get any official word about the next season.

Twin Star Exorcists Story

A sad event that resulted in the deaths of Rokuro Enmado’s pals caused the young aspiring exorcist to give up his career. He meets the famous exorcist Benio Adashino, a girl of his age from the Far East, on a fateful day. Rokuro and Benio are the “Twin Star Exorcists,” and the prophecy says that they will produce a kid named “Miko” who will be the greatest exorcist and rid the world of evil spirits (Kegare) and put an end to the age-long struggle.

Twin Star Exorcists Characters

Benio Adashino

Benio Adashino, together with Rokuro Enmado, makes up the “Twin Exorcists” and is the series’ primary female heroine. She is of normal height for her age group, and she has bluish-purple hair and dark green eyes. During conflicts, she dons her exorcist garb in addition to her school outfit.

Rokuro Enmado

Male lead Rukoru Endamo (or Rokuro Enmadou) is an exorcist and, together with Benio, forms the “Twin Star Exorcists” in the anime. Eventually, the two of them will produce a kid who will become the Miko and rid the world of evil. Like his mother, Rukoru inherited her unkempt haircut, dark brown hair, and crimson eyes.

Twin Star Exorcists Season 1 Ending

After the events of the first season of Twin Star Exorcists: Sousei no Onmyouji, many things change. The fact that Rokuro Enmado, our hero, and Yuto Ijika, our villain, are really brothers is revealed first. After being possessed by the powerful demon known as the Impurity King, Yuto planned to use his newfound talents to destroy the world.

Rokuro and the other exorcists, including his potential future spouse Benio Adashino, fight Yuto and the Impurity King. Yuto’s sacrifice is necessary to properly awaken the demon, but only after they have weakened the Impurity King. Rokuro and Benio team up for the final showdown, when they use their combined skills to vanquish the king of impurity and save the world.

Benio is shown to have fallen under the Impurity King’s possession and is now unconscious as a result. Rokuro assures Benio he will rescue him before the season concludes, and the two protagonists become even closer as they brace themselves to face fresh threats.

Twin Star Exorcists Season 2 Plot

The success of a program like Twin Star Exorcist after its first premiere determines whether or not it will be renewed for a subsequent season. The manga adaptation of the program was very successful, but the anime adaptation flopped. Nothing has been announced about Season 2 of the program as of yet.

The manga’s official website shows that each new volume sold an astonishing number of copies, which may explain why we won’t be getting Season 2. According to a Reddit post, the anime adaptation of Twin Star Exorcist deviates significantly from the source manga. Given the conclusion, it seems unlikely that the series will be continued in any kind.

Twin Star Exorcists Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The serialization of the manga by its creator started on October 4, 2013. Since then, 24 books have been released. The most current volume of the manga was released on March 4, 2021. The first twenty episodes of the anime were based on the manga, while the last thirty were created specifically for the medium. As a result, Studio Pierrot still has a wealth of material from which to draw for Season 2 of Twin Star Exorcists. With what’s left, they can create at least three more episodes.

Twin Star Exorcists Rating

With a 7.10 score on IMDb and a 7.30 score on MyAnimeList, Sousei no Onmyouji is a well-liked anime series.

Where to watch Twin Star Exorcists?

There are a lot of people who love the anime series Sousei no Onmyouji. Many viewers have asked where they can find the series. Streaming services like Crunchyroll and VRV make the series easy to watch. Both systems allow for the addition of subtitles and dubbing to videos.