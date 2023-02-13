Ganglands Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Ganglands came out on Netflix in Sept. 2021, and people rushed to watch this strenuous crime thriller. People are beginning to wonder whether there will be second season of Ganglands because the show keeps getting more and more popular.

Ganglands is indeed a French show about a skilled thief and his young apprentice who get caught up in a dangerous war among drug dealers over their territory.

The show was made by Hamid Hlioua and Julien Leclercq, and it stars Sami Bouajila, Tracy Gotoas, Samuel Jouy, Nabiha Akkari, Sofia Lesaffre, Salim Kechiouche, Noureddine Farihi, Geert Van Rampelberg, and Bakary Diombera.

Ganglands Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, there is no date set yet. Most Netflix shows have a break of about a year between seasons. So, we can expect “Ganglands” to come back to the platform by the end of 2023. We’ll let you know here when the official launch date is set.

Ganglands Season 2 Cast

Many of the people we saw in the first season of the show will be returning in the second as well!!

Sami Bouajila is going to play Mehdi again.

Samuel Jouy will play Tony Nabiha Akkari in the role of Sofia once more.

Chris will be played by Geert Van Rampelberg, who will act as Carlos Schram.

Ganglands Season 2 Trailer

Ganglands Season 2 Plot

In the last scenes of “Ganglands,” five months have passed since the turf war. A participant from Morocco goes to see Saber, the new leader of the gang. Saber and his cousin Sofia now run the business. The friend invites Saber to live with him and his group in Morocco.

But before he is leave, Sofia talks Saber out of going to Morocco and into running the docks in Antwerp instead. From there, they want to grow their business to all of Europe. But that means they need to get ready for just a bigger war against the other drug lords who run the area.

