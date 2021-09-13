Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix Release Date And What To Expect

The second season of Mindhunter just made its way to Netflix on August 16, and loyal fans lapped it up quickly and are now utterly excited for season three.

Created and directed by the multiple award-winning David Fincher, Mindhunter and its complex storylines featuring the chilling minds of serial killers and two FBI agents trying to study their psyches has caught everyone’s fancy.

Mindhunter Season 3:

But will Netflix order the much-awaited season 3 or like other popular titles including Designated Survivor and Santa Clarita diet? Will it be dropped from the streaming giant?

The fans of the show need not worry because Fincher apparently and already has a five-season arc in mind!.

Star Holt McCallany recently spoke about it and said “I don’t think anybody knows right now, in August of 2019, exactly what lies in store for Holden and Bill, and Wendy. We are hopeful that we will get to do the whole five seasons because the audience seems to have responded to the show, people like the show. And we’re very proud of the show and very excited to keep making the show.”

Mindhunter season 3 cast:

If a renewal is on the cards then we get to see Special Agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) leading the pack, with the rest of the cast : Special Agent Gregg Smith (Joe Tuttle), Bill’s wife Nancy (Stacey Roca), FBI Chief Ted Gunn (Michael Cerveris),psychology professor / FBI consultant Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), Bill and Nancy’s adopted son Brian (Zachary Scott Ross), and the ‘BTK killer’ Dennis Rader (Sonny Valicenti) lending the perfect supporting push for the series.

Mindhunter season 3 release date

Since Netflix has not greenlighted season 3 yet, it’s hard to say. It took two years for us to get MindHunter season 2, so we have to wait for Netflix’s approval.

The serial killers we expect to see in Mindhunter season 3

The likes of infamous Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy ‘Butcher Baker’ Robert Hansen, ‘ Green River Killer’ Gary Ridgway, ‘Night Stalker’ Richard Ramirez, and ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’ Jeffrey Dahmer could feature in Mindhunter season 3.

The number of episodes we can expect in Mindhunter season 3

Just like its predecessors, Mindhunters season 3 could have ten episodes.