From Cyberpunk 2077 to God of War: video games that will become anime and comics

The past year has seen the announcement of a multitude of reinterpretations, spin-offs and adaptations of videogame productions ready to bring their imaginaries to new media. You can easily range between genres and expressive channels: just think of the awaited TV series of The Last of Us or the success of the three anime seasons dedicated to Castlevania. An intriguing trend, which in no way seems to be going to slow down in the foreseeable future. The coming months will in fact be full of projects capable of drawing the attention of video players in the direction of other forms of entertainment, ranging from comics dedicated to God of War is Horizon: Zero Dawn to themed Netflix series Cyberpunk 2077 or Dragon's Dogma. We therefore propose an overview of the main ones comics and anime productions dedicated to video games currently in progress. Enjoy the reading!

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

We can only open our review with a production dedicated to one of the most anticipated titles of this year: Cyberpunk 2077. Ready to ferry players towards the next-gen, CD Projekt RED's ambitious RPG will debut on the gaming market on November 19th. The Polish software house, however, does not hesitate to already look to the future of IP, with an intriguing project destined to see the light in the course of 2022.

With the announcement of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the intention to expand the game universe through a anime series, created in collaboration with none other than Netflix. It will be to shape it TRIGGER study, a famous Japanese animation studio that has produced series such as Kill la Kill is Little Witch Academia, in addition to the feature film Promare. The team is not new to forays into the gaming world; on this front we can for example cite the work done on the Action RPG indivisible, for which the art team created the introductory sequence and some animations.

In presenting the project, the Polish software house affirmed the strong desire not to reproduce in an animated key what will be the contents of Cyberpunk 2077. For this reason, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will tell a completely autonomous story, but set in the same universe as the video game. The background will still be the neon lights and dark alleys of Night City, but every other constituent element, starting from the characters, will be different. CD Projekt aims to make the series a potential entry point for the exploration of RPG, through a production capable of being attractive both for gamers and for those who do not know Cyberpunk 2077.

The narrative arc of Cybepunk: Edgerunners will unfold over ten episodes, and will tell the story of a street boy. Against the backdrop of a Night City that never sleeps, in which the human being has made the transformation of the body through artificial grafts a real religion, the protagonist will turn into an outlaw and a mercenary, to face a life in which hears of have nothing more to lose. Intriguing detail, the anime will be embellished with the soundtrack of Akira Yamaoka, former Sound Designer of the series silent Hill. For further details, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a preview of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, written by our Alessio Micheloni.

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team

At home CD Projekt RED, however, were not satisfied with an animated series to accompany the debut of the new IP. Intended to support the franchise of The Witcher, the latter it will also turn into a comic production; specifically, what appears to be a spin-off of Cyberpunk 2077, published by Dark Horse Comics. entitled Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team, the work accompanies us to the discovery of the Trauma Team International, one of the great Megacorporations of the paper GDR of Cyberpunk. Specialized in the recovery and rescue of its policyholders, the company offers medical assistance services to be implemented in every context and conducted for this reason by paramedics in combat gear.

A paradox like any other that takes place in the streets of the dystopian Night City, within which the story of Nadia. The protagonist is in fact a paramedic assistant who was involved in a rescue mission that ended in tragedy. The only survivor, the woman agrees to put her skills at the service of a further recovery operation for Trauma Team International. Nadia and her new team, however, will soon find themselves embroiled in an even more lethal and dangerous situation.

To give shape to the comic we find an interesting creative duo: the script bears the signature of Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, Uncanny X-Men), while the drawings are the work of none other than Miguel Varderrama (Giants). At the moment, it is not known what the exact number of books they will make up is Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team, but the first issue is expected for the next September 9.

God of War: Fallen God

Let's stay in the world of comics to discuss an IP that is already more than established, which over the years has become a real Sony icon. Following the huge critical and public success of Cory Balrog's God of War for PlayStation 4, Kratos in fact, he made his debut in print with a prequel adventure. Released in 2018, the God of War miniseries offered us a brief but intriguing insight into the relationship that binds the Ghost of Sparta to Faye and the young Atreus, as well as the inner struggle experienced by the protagonist to tame his own inner fury.

Well, a further comic production now returns to place itself among the events narrated in God of War III and in God of War, with the promise of taking us even further back in time. The new miniseries, baptized God of War: Fallen God, brings together the same artistic tandem of the previous saga, with Chris Roberson to the script, Tony Parker to the drawings and Dan Jackson to colors. Published in English by Dark Horse, the story narrated in God of War: Fallen God will unfold in four volumes, to follow the fate of Kratos at the end of the first videogame trilogy.

After ending the bloody hunt for Zeus, the Phantom of Sparta he now seems eager to leave everything behind, including his homeland. Deluding himself that he can control what his soul has turned into after the relentless pursuit of ferocious revenge, Kratos takes his steps towards a mysterious desert. On the sands he now paints bloody footprints, in a path that will bring his fury to unleash against the only enemy now at hand: himself. A battle that the protagonist does not seem to be able to win and that will lead him dangerously close to the abyss of madness. Originally expected for summer 2020, with the first volume out on June 24, God of War: Fallen God was postponed by Dark Horse following the COVID-19 emergency. The publishing house has announced that the miniseries will debut in the course of 2021, but at the moment a precise launch date is not available.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Let's stay at Sony, to briefly present another comic production inspired by a first party title of the videogame giant. We are talking about Horizon: Zero Dawn, an appreciated open-world that originally debuted on PlayStation 4 and recently also landed on PC. Developed by Guerrilla Games, a team known for their work on the Killzone, the game is shaped with the advanced Decima Engine, the graphic engine that later, offered by its authors to Kojima Productions, would also give shape to the Death Stranding by Hideo Kojima.

The entrance of Horizon: Zero Dawn in the world of comics is signed by Titan Comics, a publishing house that has assembled a very interesting creative team. In fact, we find the script Anne Toole, one of the authors involved in the drafting of the events narrated in the video game, flanked by the drawings by the artist Ann Maulina. Also in this case, the printed word will not reproduce what has already been experienced by console and PC users, but will offer a unreleased story arc, which is placed after the events narrated in the open-world.

At the center of the events we will find the character of Talanah, strong and skilled huntress, bewildered by the sudden death of dear friend Aloy, protagonist of the creation of Guerrilla Games. To complicate her existence the sudden emergence of a new and dangerous threat, which will force her to give up all her courage. Engaged in yet another hunt, Talanah will discover that a new generation of mechanical creatures are now trampling the earth's soil. The first volume of the series has debuted in the USA on 5 August. While waiting to learn where its evolution will lead us, the reading of Horizon: Zero Dawn could represent an interesting appetizer waiting for Horizon: Forbidden Lands, the sequel to the PS4 game, expected exclusively on PlayStation 5 in the course of 2021.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

After the extraordinary success of the debut season of The Witcher TV series, Netflix has no intention of limiting investments in the franchise, which is also preparing to welcome a anime-style feature film. The reconstruction of the world of the Strigo carried out by the streaming giant obviously lays its foundations in the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, but the imagery and aesthetics of The Witcher also draw heavily from videogame works by CD Projekt RED.

A short distance from the announcement of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Netflix confirmed that the protagonist of the film will be Vesemir, the witcher who followed Geralt of Rivia's training. The production will take us on a journey into the past, at a time when Vesemir himself began his training as a Witcher, after being claimed by the mysterious Deglan through the Law of Surprise, made famous by the TV series.

To sign the project, we find two prominent characters in the script: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is Beau DeMayo, respectively showrunner of The Witcher and author of the third episode of the series, "Traitor Moon". In terms of aesthetics and animations, it will be MIR study to affix their signature a The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Korean animation team, the latter is best known for their work on The Legend of Korra.

Dragon's Dogma

Is always Netflix is the parent company that hides behind a further revival in an anime key of a videogame universe: that of Dragon's Dogma. RPG signed by Capcom and debuted on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 during 2012, the title later found space on other platforms. In the revised edition Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, the game has in fact also landed in PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch libraries.

In this case, the anime it seems to present itself more as an adaptation that not as an extension of the imagery created by Capcom. The synopsis proposed by Netflix does not differ significantly from the plot of the dark fantasy adventure. The protagonist identified for Dragon's Dogma he is therefore a boy determined to embark on a journey in search of revenge. The object of his hatred is none other than a dragon, responsible for having ripped out his heartwhile allowing him to stay alive.

With his chest scarred by a deep scar, the young man will find himself taking an active part in a centuries-old conflict, which sees dragons opposing the mysterious figure of Arisen, chosen to face the mythological creatures. The making of the anime of Dragon's Dogma was entrusted by Netflix to the animation studio Sublimation, former creator of 009 Re: Cyborg is Walkin Meat. The wait to be able to observe the result of the production effort will not be long: the debut of the series is in fact expected on Netflix for the 17 September 2020.

The World Ends with You: The Animation

From a Capcom IP we pass to a Square Enix production: The World Ends with You. Released for the first time on Nintendo DS in 2007, the peculiar RPG signed by Testusya Nomura sees the protagonist Neku Sakuraba, a young Japanese expert in Shibuya, a well-known district of Tokyo. Not even time to realize what happened to him, that boy finds himself involved in the "Game of Demons", a tournament that pits the unfortunate victims against each other in a series of challenges hatched by cynical Shinigami. The prize up for grabs? Come back to life!

On the occasion of this year's Anime Expo Live, Square Enix has announced plans to make an anime series inspired by The World Ends with You, with release expected for 2021. A first teaser trailer presented us with what will be the aesthetic solution adopted by the animators stationed at the animation studios DOMERICA (Flying Witch Petit) is Shin-Ei Animation (Mysterious Joker, Doraemon).

Interesting element, Square Enix confirmed that The World Ends with You: The Animation will not propose a simple adaptation of the video game, but, on the contrary, will make some intriguing changes. Among these figures, for example, the desire to update the production, painting a contemporary Shibuya and not strictly linked to its 2007 version. At the moment, however, distortions of the narrative plot seem to be excluded, but to be sure it will be necessary to wait for new information. For further details, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of The World Ends With You: The Animation, by our Antonello "Kirito" Bello.

Overwatch and Diablo: anime on the way?

Finally, we close our roundup with two productions not officially announced, both linked to home IPs Blizzard Entertainment. As we told you in our special on the Overwatch and Diablo anime series, a bizarre leak seems to have revealed the intention to transpose the two fascinating universes into the world of animation.

References to the productions were in fact revealed on Nick van Dyk's Linkedin profile, former president of Activision Blizzard's film and TV division. Subsequently removed, the latter have not yet found confirmation from the videogame giant. However, very few potential details were leaked on that occasion; for Overwatch, in particular, only a generic one was mentioned "animated series". A little richer the picture traced for Diablo, apparently destined to land on Netflix in a "anime style TV adaptation"BlizzCon 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency, but it will be replaced by a digital event scheduled for early 2021: could this be the right occasion to find out more?