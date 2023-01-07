Everything We Know About Coroner Season 4: What Is Ahead?

Coroner, a CBC and Sky Witness drama, wrapped off its third season in April, and fans are already wondering if a fourth season is in the works.

The programme, which follows a widower coroner who investigates unusual deaths, has declined to revive the show for a fourth instalment, making fans feel anxious for updates.

Rest assured, we’re on the case and will keep updating the website with any new information as it becomes available. A former doctor-turned-coroner links up with Toronto-based detectives in this famous Canadian police procedural show.

Coroner Season 4 Release Date

Dr Jenny Cooper will confront further obstacles in Season 4’s 5th episode of the Canadian criminal procedural television series Coroner.

To begin, if you’re unfamiliar with the series, Serinda Swan plays the female lead. Swan plays a widower coroner in the film.

Every chapter requires her to piece together a proof of death in order to bring the wicked men to justice. All the while, she’s revealing details about her personal life as the storey progresses.

Coroner’s third season averaged a 0.08 rating among adults 18-49 and 635,000 viewers in live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

In comparison to season two, that’s a 16 per cent drop in the demo and a 7% drop in viewership. While these figures do not account for additional delayed or streamed viewing, they are a good estimate of how well a show is doing, particularly when distinguished from other shows on the exact channel.

Other economic considerations can influence a show’s fate, but higher-rated series are more likely to be renewed, while lower-rated shows are more likely to be terminated. Check out how Coroner compares to other CW TV programmes.

On February 24, 2022, at 20:00 hours CST, CBC will broadcast Coroner Season 4’s 5th episode. To begin with, this show is exclusive to Canada. “Degargoony” is also the name of this episode. Second, no information on the global premiere has been released.

Hence, we can only wait until the team has decided to release any further news. Rest ensured that we will inform you as quickly as something becomes is revealed. Finally, this fourth season will air on Thursdays with a whole of twelve episodes.

Coroner Season 4 Cast

Serinda Swan plays Jenny Cooper

Roger Cross plays Det. Donovan “Mac” McAvoy

Alli Chung plays Det. Taylor Kim

Andy McQueen plays Det. Malik Abed

Eric Bruneau plays Liam Bouchard

Ehren Kassam plays Ross Kalighi

Lovell Adams-Gray plays Dr Dwayne Allen

Tamara Podemski plays Alison Trent

Kiley May plays River Baitz

Olunike Adeliyi plays Noor Armias

Mark Taylor plays Clark Coleman

Uni Park plays Dr Melanie Lum-Davis

Jon De Leon plays Dennis Garcia

Thom Allison plays Dr Elijah Thompson

Saad Siddiqui plays Dr Neil Sharma

Nicola Correia-Damude plays Kelly Hart

Jonathan Tan plays Dr Luca Cheng

Sarah Podemski plays Kirima Rite

Jennifer Dale as Peggy

Nicholas Campbell Plays Gordon Cooper

Final Thoughts

Finally, we are getting the fifth episode of Coroner season 5, and we are more than satisfied. Initially, we are looking forward to what the next chapter has for us. So are you excited for the fifth episode of Coroner season 4?