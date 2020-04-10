Kenja No Mago Season 2: New Anime Comes Up

Share it:

People who have watched Season 1 of Kenja No Mago, they know the all interesting factor of it. Kenja No Mago is adopted from Manga Novel. Season 1 was released in 2019, and it got a good review in Manga World Series. Right after releasing Season 1, people spread the rumor of Season 2. Here, we will opt-out release date, cast, and platform where Season 2 will stream.

Manga light novel, with the same name, is the adaption source of the Kenja No Mago series. Manga light novel was written by Yoshioka and all the illustration part in novel and series was done by Shunsuke Ogata. In 2016, the first installment of the novel was published. After three years, they get the show creator and in 2019, and they started working on Kenja No Mago series.

Animations of the Kenja No Mago were up to the mark. Readers and viewers are felt for them because of the Animation. Kenja No Mago Season was completed in June 2019. So it’s been almost year that people are waiting for Season 2. Finally, the time comes for the Kenja No Mago Season 2 release.

The Anime based light Novel Kenja No Mago contains the total 9 part. It might be possible that after Season 2, we will witness more season of the show. They can’t compress more, because if they do the same, then the story will lose their legitimacy. Season 1 Contain 12 episodes and each episode’s runtime are 30 minutes. So, Kenja No Mago Season 2 will come with the same number as Season 1.

Kenja No Mago Season 2 official declaration is yet to come. If we compare the Novel content with Series content, then a large part of Novel will remain. So after seeing Kenja No Mago Season, 1 popularity makers will go for a next season in the current year. There is no release date is announced yet.

Let’s cover up some Kenja No Mago Season 1 story. The story is going around the Salaryman, he dies and then reborn in another world. In the New world he gets the new name, to hide his original identity. In the new world, he is known as Shin. In this world, people only know only sorcery and magic. And then how he managed to change the people? The story became interesting at this point. Kenja No Mago Season 1 available with an English dubbed version.

