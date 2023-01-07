The Flash Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Warner Bros. has increased the date of The Flash’s release by a week. The movie will now be in theatres per week previously than it was originally supposed to be in 2023. It’s a rare piece of positive news for such a superhero epic, which also has had many delays and problems since it was revealed in 2014.

We don’t know much about the plot, but we do know that the movie revolves around the Scarlet Speedster (Ezra Miller) attempting to alter his past by going back in time to change what happened to his mother. When he fails, he is thrown into the multiverse.

At CinemaCon 2022, a trailer again for an upcoming movie was shown for the first time. In it, Miller is seen crying and says, “Time has a pattern,” according to Deadline. The publication says that the preview as well shows Michael Keaton portraying his variant of Bruce Wayne, who has long hair and a beard and lives in Wayne Manor. In one incident, he is seen standing in front of seven classic Batman suits.

“You want to get nuts? “Let’s go crazy,” Keaton says when asked if he and Miller’s title character are involved in a plan to safeguard the multiverse. This is a nod to his line from of the initial 1989 Tim Burton movie. Reports say that the trailer both gave people their first glance at Sasha Calle as Supergirl or Michael Shannon as Zod.

DC had a good year at the movies in 2022, with hits such As Batman or Black Adam, but 2023 makes it look to be significantly better, with the return of many of the universe’s best heroes. The Flash, which was supposed to come out in cinemas on June 23, 2023, was the most important DC movie for Warner Bros. But, in a rare piece of good news for said Ezra Miller-led superhero epic, the movie has been moved up one week to June 16, 2023.

This means that The Flash will now be in theatres with Disney Pixar’s Elemental and Jennifer Lawrence’s rated-R movie No Hard Feelings. The process of making this much-anticipated superhero movie was crazy and took a long time. Even before any of Miller’s legal and personal problems came to the fore, this movie had been in the works since 2014, when the character’s own CW show started.

Before WB chose Andy Muschietti to direct the Scarlet Speedster movie, it had several different writers, and directors, but rather release dates. Then DC fans were shocked to find out that this movie would be based on the famous Flashpoint story, which was about Barry Allen heading back in time to prevent his arch-rival, the Reverse-Flash, from killing his mother. Because of this chain of events, Bruce Wayne died, Martha Wayne turned into The Joker, and Thomas Wayne became a dangerous Batman.

The Flash has been in movies like “The Lego Batman Movie” and “Justice League,” but Barry Allen hasn’t led a movie on his own yet. Up to now. The Scarlet Speedster will finally have his opportunity to shine during an adventure that will take place in different universes and feature both old and new heroes.

After playing big DC protagonists in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ezra Miller is putting on the iconic red and gold again. When The Flash comes out, it will change the universe in some very strange ways.

And yes, this has nothing to do with the Arrowverse TV show. But the versions of the speedster played by Grant Gustin and Barry Allen played by Ezra Miller met briefly during Crisis on Infinite Earth’s crossover. Now that we’re done with that, let’s move on.

The Flash Release Date

After being forced back from Nov 4, 2022, The Flash sped into cinemas on June 23, 2023. In the past seventeen years, there have been so many different release dates for The Flash that it’s hard to believe that the movie is finally coming out. Even if we only look at the speedster in the DCEU, he was supposed to have his movie back in 2016. We can be sure that didn’t happen.

From there, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen was supposed to come out in March 2018, but that got pushed back when author Seth Graeme-Green left the project because, as always, he had “creative differences.” Anyway, Warner Bros. set a release date for 2021 because Ezra Miller was already committed to another series, Fantastic Beasts and Where Find People.

The Flash Cast

Batman, played by Michael Keaton, will be back in The Flash. The show will be led by Ezra Miller. Miller is expected to portray multiple versions of The Flash inside the movie, but many fans already think that the second version is truly Eobard Thawne, aka the Reverse Flash.

He’s Barry’s worst enemy from the 31st century, and he’s so obsessed also with a protagonist that he gets surgery to look such as him; yikes! In the comics, Thawne is an important part of the Flashpoint storyline, so it would be intriguing to bring him into the movie in this way.

But recent controversies may threaten the future of the Flash movie or Ezra Miller’s role as the superhero. The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii between March and April. He is being charged with things like disorderly conduct, harassment, but also aggravated assault.

Rolling Stone says that Warner Bros. is having “emergency meetings” about Miller’s future with the popular superhero franchise, so fans are pushing for Award Gustin, who gets to play The Flash as in Arrowverse, to fill Miller within the upcoming movie.

But CNET said that Miller’s work on The Flash movie has been done for a long time, which means that if they were shot from DC, it would probably affect future projects more than The Flash movie. Since Warner Bros. hasn’t said anything about Miller’s arrest, we could indeed assume that its movie will still be made with Miller as the star.

Miller is joined by Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who play two different versions of Batman from different universes. Iris West, who Barry likes, will be played by Kiersey Clemons, who will finally get some attention. She has a small role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but she doesn’t have much to do. Hopefully, she won’t simply play a damsel in distress the above time.

Michael Shannon, who played General Zod in Man of Steel, will also be back in this movie, as seen in footage from The Flash shown at CinemaCon 2022. But it’s still not clear how that will work, especially since Zod seemed to be dead at the end of Man of Steel.

In the meantime, Ron Livingston is going to replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Barry’s father, who was wrongly convicted of killing his wife, Nora Allen. The hero has spent most of his life in jail, which is why he became a scene crime investigator in the first place. Nora Allen is played by Maribel Verd, and there’s no doubt that Barry’s meeting with her again could be very emotional. Please give me a hand with the tissues.

The Flash Trailer

We haven’t seen a teaser for “The Flash” movie yet, but in last year’s DC fandom, there was a short panel. It has Ezra Miller and Andy Muschietti talking about what to look forward to (in vague terms). It also shows some of the concept art for the movie, which should hold you over until the trailer comes out. See for yourself in the video above.

The Flash Plot

According to what has been said before, the movie will be based on the Flashpoint comic. In that story, the Flash tries to go back in time could save his mother, which creates an alternate timeline. Miller has said on the record that “our precious DC universe would then inevitably be torn apart into an endless, migraine fabric of multiversity,” which sounds, uh, interesting.

And now we know a little bit about the multiverse that the movie is said to explore. Director Andy Muschietti said that the movie is “a bit of a hinge in the sense that it tells a story that suggests a unified universe in which all the movies we’ve seen are true.”

“It’s inclusive because it says that everything you’ve seen so far and everything you’ll see in the future exists in a unified multiverse.” Muschietti also told Vanity Fair that the movie will show how The Flash and Batman are related. “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are far more connected than we think,” he said.

“Their mothers were both killed, and that’s one of the things that makes the movie sad. Here’s where Ben Affleck’s Batman comes into play. I’m happy to work with someone who is also on both sides of a camera. He understands.” As for where the movie was filmed, it was done in several places, but the most interesting thing to us was that scenes from Gotham City were shot in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Flash will use ideas from Geoff Johns’s book Flashpoint Paradox. Barry Allen will try to go back in time to prevent his mother from becoming killed when he was a child. Anyone who has seen time travel movies like Back to the Long term or The Butterfly Effect knows that changing a factor from the past will have big effects on the future.

Since The Flash has been in comics for 80 years, it’s safe to say that director Andy Muschietti, as well as scriptwriter Christina Hodson, have a lot of stories and bad guys to choose from. Hodson’s work on Birds of Prey, which comes out in 2019, must have impressed Warner Bros. because she’s also trying to write the Batgirl movie for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who made Bad Boys For Life.

So, if Barry saves his mother, the world will go in a strange new direction. In the movie, he will also go to different worlds, because both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be back as their Batmen. We do know that one Batman won’t be back, though, because George Clooney has been very open about why he won’t be in The Flash.

You did read that correctly. Michael Keaton is putting on a cape and cowl once more for the first time as of Batman Returns in 1992. He won’t be the only hero fighting with The Flash, though. Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl on The Young and the Restless, will end up making her DCEU debut as well.