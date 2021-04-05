After the events of Season 4 Endeavor is continuing its path of redemption, and the second episode of My Hero Academia 5 showed yet another confrontation between the hero and his family. The scene, very touching due to the topics covered, however, unleashed the hilarity of the web because of the very original outfit chosen by the new hero number one.

As you can see below, Endeavor was portrayed wearing a turtleneck sweater and light-colored jeans, a choice that apparently reminded many of the look of The Rock in the famous meme of 2014. The hero will also be missing a necklace and a fanny pack, but as you can see this hasn’t stopped more than 80,000 fans from sharing user @ FUSHIUGR0’s funny comparison.

For those unfamiliar with the meme, remember that The Rock’s image dates back to 2014, and was posted by the actor on his Instagram profile in complete seriousness. Dwayne Johnson wanted to show his followers an outfit he wore in the early 90s during a photoshoot, and ended up launching a fashion in the USA, with many fans who even decided to wear it ironically on Halloween night.

However, Endeavor was not the only protagonist of My Hero Academia 5×02, as we remind you that both Mirko and Hawks managed to reach the Twitter trends during the broadcast of the episode. With Attack of the Giants 4 out of the game until next winter, therefore, it seems that the next anime to dominate social networks will be My Hero Academia.