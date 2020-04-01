Emilia Clarke, you can have dinner with her and fight against COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have been telling you. Each and every one of us is putting everything that is within our reach to add to the fight against coronavirus COVID-19 and solidarity actions follow one after another. A few days ago, the 'fashion system' was mobilizing to contain the advance of the virus, artists like Natalie Portman teach you how to cook from home, John Krasinski has launched a channel with only good news, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have done a great donation of medical supplies, and we could continue adding initiatives that help us to be sure that EVERYTHING WILL GO WELL.

The last star to join the fight against the virus is Emilia Clarke, the eternal Daenerys Targaryen from 'Game of Thrones', who has once again demonstrated that she is a unique woman. The actress wants to collaborate by raising funds to enable beds for patients with coronavirus, and to is auctioning a virtual dinner with her in exchange for donations to the aid fund of the "Same You" foundation, which helps people hospitalized for brain injuries. The goal is for these patients to continue with the treatments at home and thus free the beds for those who fight against COVID-19. For this, a target of three hundred thousand euros has been set.

"Dear ones, from my corner of confinement I am writing to ask for your help. Due to the alarming emergence of coronavirus, which is constantly changing, please help me raise £ 250,000 through my bio link to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support. This fund will also help free up the necessary hospital beds to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal. 100% of your generosity will finance the support of the virtual rehabilitation clinic in the coming weeks. It is a very big task … so I know they will want to help me help them"

Emilia Clarke's post also includes a video in which talks about the charity dinner that he will share virtually with 12 of all the donors. And he explains how it will be: "We will cook together, we will eat together, and we will talk about many things: isolation and fear, and also about fun videos. Also, you know I don't know how to cook, so it's going to be fun"

At this dinner there will be no dragons nor will he break chains, but we have to say that we love his idea and we are sure that it will work.