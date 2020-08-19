EA: California class action starts on FUT Loot Boxes as 'gambling'

Share it:

The editorial staff of VGC reports the news of the new class action brought by a group of California consumers against companies such as Electronic Arts to encourage local authorities to equate the Loot Boxes of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and other titles to "gambling" analogs.

The legal initiative carried out by consumer committee gathered to launch this class action involves EA and enters the already heated debate on the nature of the FIFA 20 FUT prize packages considered as gambling.

"EA's Ultimate Team Packs Are Loot Boxes", begins the document presented at California authorities by the promoters of the class action before pointing out how "Buying this kind of content is nothing more than an ingame bet. Buying such DLC for real money simply means betting on getting random rewards in the game, with the promise of receiving rare rewards represented by cards with professional players or other bonuses for your virtual team ".

The lawsuit brought by the law firm to which the committee composed of over 100 consumers ends with a request for a total compensation of $ 5 million: Among the many testimonies adduced by the plaintiffs, we find that of Kevin Ramirez who claims to have spent more than $ 600 in the modalities Ultimate Team of FIFA is Madden from 2011 to today. In the past, Electronic Arts has defended its position by declaring that the FIFA Ultimate Team prize boxes are not gambling.