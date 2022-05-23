Dina Is Diabetic. Which Diet Would Be Best For Her?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best diet for a diabetic person may vary depending on that person’s individual needs and preferences.

However, some general tips that may be helpful for people with diabetes include eating regular meals throughout the day, incorporating plenty of fruits and vegetables into the diet, avoiding processed foods and sugary snacks, and monitoring carbohydrate intake.

Additionally, people with diabetes need to get enough exercise and regularly check their blood sugar levels to optimize their diabetes management. Ultimately, the best diet for a diabetic person is tailored to their specific needs and lifestyle.

Id the word “diabetic” refers to someone who has diabetes or is pre-diabetic?

The term diabetic refers to somebody with diabetes, which the body cannot correctly use blood sugar (glucose). This results in high glucose levels in the blood and is often associated with increased urination as the kidneys attempt to flush out this excess sugar into the urine, where it can be excreted from the body.

The term pre-diabetic refers to people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes because they have impaired fasting glucose (IFG), impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), or IFG and IGT.

People with pre-diabetes usually have a family history of diabetes and other risk factors such as obesity and high blood pressure. They also tend to be overweight or obese themselves and get a little exercise.