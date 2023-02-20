Snowfall Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With its 6th and last season, Snowfall finally puts an end to the story. The American crime drama TV show was made by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, as well as Dave Andron. It follows a group of characters whose lives are greatly affected by the first crack cocaine epidemic in the city.

From a young, a go drug dealer to the Mexican luchador, everyone’s lives will cross paths in the chaos caused by cocaine in Los Angeles.

Snowfall is about the first crack epidemic in Los Angeles in 1983 and how it affected the people there. In the exciting series, the lives of characters like Franklin Saint, Gomez “El Oso” Zapata, Teddy McDonald, as well as Lucia Villanueva are all tied together.

The late John Singleton, who’d been known for making drama films like Boyz N the Hood, helped make the TV show. After five seasons, the number of people who watch Snowfall has continued to grow, and it is now FX’s most-watched original show.

Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, is the main character of Snowfall. During the period of the show, he goes from being his uncle Jerome’s protege inside the LA drug world to a dangerous kingpin.

After some more than 5 hard years, FX’s “Snowfall” is finally coming to an end. When the show came out for the first time in 2017, it gave an interesting and gritty look just at the criminal empire that ran the 1980s Los Angeles narcotics epidemic from the point of view of a young man named Franklin Saint who wanted to be a drug dealer.

Since then, a lot has happened, and Franklin has moved up the ranks and becomes a coldhearted drug lord on his own. Fans are now going to wait for the sixth season. Here’s what we know currently about season 6 of Snowfall.

Snowfall Season 6 Release Date

The first official episode of Snowfall will air on Feb 22, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The first episode will air on FX, and the next day, you can watch it on Hulu. It’s going to be available around the world on Disney’s Star brand.

Snowfall Season 6 Cast

Franklin (Damson Idris), Teddy (Carter Hudson), Jerome (Amin Joseph), and Louie (Anglea Davis) will all be back for the series grand finale. But whether they’ll make it through the season is another question…

Snowfall season 6 speculative cast

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald

Isaiah John as Leon Simmons

Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata

Angela Lewis as Louie

Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint

Devyn Tyler as Veronique

DeVaughn Nixon as Kane

Alejandro Edda as Ruben

Snowfall Season 6 Trailer

Yes! In 2023, FX showed this same official Snowfall season 6 trailer, a few weeks before the show came out in February. In the video, Franklin seems to be back and ready to get his empire back.

Based on the trailer, the next movie in the thriller sequence will have a lot of drama, tension, as well as emotional moments. Look at the sneak peek below!

Snowfall Season 6 Plot

After Franklin told Kane that Louie tried to kill him, Kane wants revenge. This means that season 6 of Snowfall will likely be replete with backstabbing, betrayal, as well as bloodshed, but not if the United States Government gets to the main characters first.

This is because Franklin’s best acquaintance and former number two in The Family, Leon, told Franklin that the US Govt is trying to crack down on drugs greater than ever.

Since Snowfall takes place in the 1980s, Leon is probably talking about Ronald Reagan’s Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986. This law said that if you had five grams of crack cocaine, you would get the same punishment as if you had 500 grams of powder cocaine.

“I think we’ve always attempted to keep this show a little bit funny. The show is about a very dark time in American history, so it’s clear that it’s about very serious things.

We’ve tried to find some humor in that because there is a lot of humor inside the world and it helps people get through their daily lives. He said, “I think the story has to end in tragedy for this last season, and I think this the last season will feel a little heavier.”

“In the last two seasons, I think you can tell when we’re trying to lighten things up, and then in the last two episodes, things settle into a very clear tone. And I think that tone will be more present in the last season.”

In an interview with TVLine, co-creator, as well as executive producer Dave Andron, said that the last season of the show was surprising and emotional. He also talked about the character of Franklin Saint played by Damson Idris.

“He has to stay alive. What he does has always been risky, but he requires to target the CIA and Teddy and get that cash back. So much is at stake. He is about to have a baby. He’s really into it, and we’ll have to find out who he is and what he’s willing to do.”

“I think we ended the tale in a way that was both unexpected and clear. It makes me feel a lot of different things, and I think that’s what he would want. I think he would be happy about where we ended up.”

