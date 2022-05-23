Rick Is Overweight And Will Soon Get Hypertention. Which Diet Is Best For Rick?

Rick Is Overweight, And Will Soon Get Hypertension. Which Diet Is Best For Rick?

a) raw food diet

b) vegan diet

c) fruitarian diet

d) vegetarian diet

Rick will focus on losing weight on a vegan diet, eliminating most processed foods, and focusing on whole grains, vegetables, and fruits. Vegans eat no meat or animal by-products at all—as in the case of this question about a fictional patient with high blood pressure who suffers either from being overweight due to a poor diet or from a family history of heart disease.

Since vegans do not eat meat, they tend to have lower saturated fat intake—often much lower than vegetarians who consume eggs and dairy products. In clinical studies, vegans tend to have a lower BMI and blood pressure than Lacto-ovo vegetarians and nonvegetarians. According to one study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, vegans also show a much lower risk of death from heart disease.

The patient’s high blood pressure may be due to being overweight or having a family history of heart disease. The answer is a vegan diet because it eliminates meat and focuses on whole grains, vegetables, and fruits.

Vegans eat no animal by-products at all—as in the case of this question about a fictional patient with high blood pressure who suffers from being either overweight due to poor diet or from having a family history of heart disease.

Since vegans do not eat meat, they tend to have lower saturated fat intake—often much lower than vegetarians who consume eggs and dairy products. In clinical studies, vegans tend to have a lower BMI and blood pressure than Lacto-ovo vegetarians and nonvegetarians.

According to one study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, vegans also show a much lower risk of death from heart disease. The vegan diet is often recommended for people with high blood pressure for all these reasons.