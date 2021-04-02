Shaman King 2021: Release date, where to see the anime and curiosities

It’s been a long way for Shaman King. Although it was never fully adapted to the manga original from Hiroyuki Takei in it anime 2001, it was confirmed that a reboot would arrive in 2021. This included a new character design and the return of many members of the cast that saw the birth of the japanese series.

Release date and where to see Shaman King

Shaman King 2021 premieres in Japan on April 1 and will be available to the public on Netflix. However, the streaming platform only confirmed that it will premiere the series sometime in 2021. According to information from La República, the new program will also be available on Crunchyroll with its original date.

What is Shaman King about?

Shaman King sigue a Yoh Asakura, a Japanese high school student with the ability to speak and channel spirits, as he prepares to enter the shaman fight. This is a tournament that only occurs every 500 years and pits Spiritists from cultures around the world against each other in an attempt to find the King of Shamans.

Trained by his fiancee Anna Kyoyama and accompanied by his spiritual companion Amidamaru, Her best friend Manta and other shamans along the way, Yoh must become strong enough to prevent the incredibly powerful Hao win the tournament and create a world where only shamans can exist.

Shaman King 2021 Trailer and Trailers

An official trailer was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel on March 3, 2021. The video features Yoh, Anna, Tao Ren, and the rest of the main cast, while explaining the purpose of the shamans and the shaman fight. .

The Shaman King official website released the following promo video on the same day, previewing the opening theme of the anime “Soul Salvation” by Megumi Hayashibara. Following, The Truth News Shares you updates from the anime reboot.

Many of the Japanese cast of you from the original anime will reprise their roles in the 2021 reboot, including Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyōyama, Romi Park as Tao Ren, Yūji Ueda as Horohoro, Takehito Koyasu as Faust VIII.

Yoko Soumi as Lyserg Diethel and Motoko Kumai as Joco “Chocolove” McDonell. Older fans of the series may be wary of Joco’s return, but thankfully the character finally received the racially sensitive update he so desperately needed.

The next series is dirigida por Joji Furuta en Bridge (Fairy Tail, Talentless Nana), with a script by Shoji Yonemura with character designs by Satohiko Sano. Yuki Hayashi, who has worked on My Hero Academia, is composing the music for the series.

The anime’s opening and closing themes, “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki” (My Fingertip) respectively, are performed by voice actress Anna Megumi Hayashibara, who also performed the themes from the 2001 Shaman King anime.

