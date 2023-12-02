Despicable Me 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Instead of waiting for particular box office statistics, production firms may approve a full series of films when a franchise is doing very well. Recent years have shown that successful franchises like Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars film series have no problem confirming many films for the next few years, knowing full well that they would be financially successful.

Although it may not have the same level of global dominance as the other two franchises we discussed, Despicable Me is one such property. The first reaction to Sergio Pablos’s 2010 debut feature Despicable Me heralded the beginning of a great animated series with mountains of potential, and the film quickly became a smash hit with audiences across the globe.

Despicable Me 4

So, reviewers and fans alike were bracing for a new franchise powerhouse when Despicable Me 2 shocked everyone at the box office. Gru and the Minions were so entertaining and thought-provoking that they almost became a cultural phenomenon unto themselves. The Minions have already produced two spin-off films, the most successful of which, “Minions,” grossed over $1 billion abroad.

Such figures provide enough justification for the faith shown by production companies. In 2017, Illumination’s CEO Chris Meledandri formally announced work on the fourth Despicable Me film and the sixth installment in the series. Here is all the information we have on Despicable Me 4, now that the release date for that specific sequel has been announced and the film has been in production for over six years.

Despicable Me 4 Release Date

Fans have now been allowed to relax after six long years since Despicable Me 3 made its theatrical debut. The production of Despicable Me 4 was announced in February 2022 by Illumination and Universal Pictures.

Get July 3, 2024, marked on your calendars! That’s the official release date! No need to fret if you miss it in cinemas; it may make an appearance on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, around one month after its debut, and then on Netflix four months later.

About Despicable Me

Gru, the villain in the first Despicable Me film, is transformed by the love he receives from the three orphan girls he employs as pawns in his game.

Now a father, Gru finds himself enlisted by a group of authorities to halt a deadly force in the first sequel. He responds by using modern technology, vehicles, and the assistance of his henchmen. Gru reunites with his long-lost twin brother Dru in the third film, and the two plan to pull off one more criminal robbery together.

Despicable Me 4 Cast

There have only been five confirmed actors for the sequel so far, but with the release date fast approaching in the summer of 2024, we can only expect more casting announcements.

Presented below is a roster of the performers portraying these roles:

Steve Carell – Gru

Kirsten Wiig – Lucy Wilde

Miranda Cosgrove – Margo

Dana Gaier – Edith

Nev Scharrel – Agnes

Pierre Coffin – The Minions

Steve Coogan – Silas Ramsbottom

Despicable Me 4 Plot

Some elements concerning the idea of Despicable Me 4 have been leaked, but the narrative itself is still a mystery. The plot of Despicable Me 4 will most likely center on Gru’s efforts to avert yet another global catastrophe brought about by supervillains.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Steve Carell gave some spoilers about the location of Gru and his family at the beginning of the next Despicable Me film. Carell has said that Gru and his family would be allied with the Anti-Villain League in the plot of Despicable Me 4.

Leaving it to the very talented writer Mike White (The White Lotus) to top the great stories of the previous films is no easy task. Many have speculated about the potential themes of Despicable Me 4 despite the lack of an official storyline summary. Due to its status as a prequel, the most recent Minions film, The Rise of Gru, provides no clues as to the plot direction that Despicable Me 4 will follow.

With Gru and Lucy returning to the Anti-Villain League and Gru’s twin brother Dru (voiced by Steve Carell) claiming command of the minions after Despicable Me 3, the most current movie in the series chronologically speaking, it’s safe to assume that these roles will serve as the foundation for Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 Trailer

There is currently no official trailer for Despicable Me 4 available. Since the picture isn’t set to debut until 2024, it’s only fair that viewers have to stay tuned a little longer to see the action. Although a teaser might be released in late 2023, advertising materials are expected to be kept under wraps until early 2024.