L’adattamento anime del manga di Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia, reached its fifth season which made its debut last March 27. The new series is also legally available in Italy thanks to Crunchyroll which has acquired the rights for the diffusion of the anime in the Bel Paese.

After a first filler episode, which we analyzed in our review of the 5×01 of My Hero Academia, the appointment with the second episode released this morning on Crunchyroll. The episode in question, the n ° 90 in total, is entitled “steps“and picks up the events right where we left off. The distributor summarizes the events of the episode with the following synopsis:

“After the battle with the Nomu, Hawks and Endeavor return to their daily life. Meanwhile, Izuku dreams of One For All …“

A transition episode which, however, will provide further clues regarding Deku’s mysterious quirk. In this regard, also this morning an important indiscretion emerged regarding the number of total episodes of My Hero Academia which, barring unforeseen events, will accompany us for two cour, that is 6 months. We remind you that to access the 5×02 on Crunchyroll you need to have a premium account, otherwise the episode will be available for free for other users starting next week.

