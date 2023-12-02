Mortal Kombat 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since its creation by Midway Games in 1992, Mortal Kombat has enjoyed widespread popularity among video game enthusiasts. Hollywood turned the property into a film series in the late 1990s. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation was published in 1997, the sequel to the original game, which came out in 1995. Despite the success of the first picture, studio heads decided not to make any further sequels after seeing the second.

Mortal Kombat 2

Then, in 2021, fans were presented with a critically acclaimed remake of the original Mortal Kombat film, which went on to achieve unprecedented popularity. New Line Cinema officials almost instantly approved a sequel due to the film’s popularity.

Fans of the previous films may be certain that this new one, which is now under development, will deliver on all of their expectations. There will be more backstory to delve into, more characters to meet, and an expanded universe in Mortal Kombat. And with that, the current state of knowledge on Mortal Kombat 2!

Mortal Kombat 2 Release Date

Any time between late 2024 and 2025 might be a release window for Mortal Kombat 2. The film’s production started in late June 2023, according to producer Todd Garner. However, production was suspended due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The whole process of making and finishing the first film took seventeen months.

The release date of the sequel might be anywhere between 2024 and 2025, depending on when work resumes after the strike.

Mortal Kombat 2 Cast

Returning from the first Mortal Kombat film are Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, and Tadanobu Asano. Karl Urban, known for his roles in The Boys, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Dredd, is said to be joining the cast as Johnny Cage, while Tati Gabrielle and Adeline Rudolph are also newbies. Until now, it hasn’t been that exciting.

Mortal Kombat 2 has the following cast members:

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Briggs

Tadanobu Asano as Raiden

Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

Tati Gabrielle as Jade

Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel

Damon Herriman as Quan Chi

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn

Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod

Max Huang as Kung Lao

Mortal Kombat 2 Plot

The plot of the sequel is still somewhat up in the air, but one thing is certain: a Mortal Kombat tournament will take place. Ed Boon, who helped create the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, is very engaged with this project and the storyline.

Both the animated and live-action sequels feature Boon’s artistic vision. Given Boon’s extensive knowledge of the games, his narrative contributions will explore the mythos more thoroughly.

The inclusion of Baraka to the roster of Mortal Kombat 2 also provides more plot hints for the sequel. Despite his tiny screen time, Baraka serves Outworld as a commander of the Tarkatan Horde and is fiercely devoted to Mileena and Shao Kahn. His bond with Mileena is especially strong.

This almost guarantees that Shao Kahn will play a key role in the storyline, and it’s safe to assume that Baraka will be carrying out Shao Kahn’s dirty deed in Mortal Kombat 2. Though it’s possible in Mortal Kombat 2 that Baraka may betray Kahn, he has never done so in the video game series.

Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer

A Mortal Kombat 2 trailer has yet to be released due to the game’s early stage of development. After shooting in 2024, you may anticipate the release of the first photos, followed by a trailer in the latter half of the year. We’ll be on the lookout, so check back for updates as they become available.

Meanwhile, if you want a taste of what the new film has in store, you can watch the trailer for the first one down below.

Mortal Kombat 2 Production Status

Producer Todd Garner has announced that filming for Mortal Kombat 2 has officially begun. But the SAG-AFTRA strike in July 2023 put a stop to shooting. Karl Urban announced on Instagram in November 2023 that shooting has resumed.

Where to watch Mortal Kombat 2?

Prior to its release on Max, Mortal Kombat 2 will most likely play in theaters. Given the game’s devoted fans and Warner Bros.’s stated intention to prioritize theatrical releases going forward, the sequel is likely to make its way to theaters before anything else.