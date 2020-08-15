DC FanDome, the complete program: here are the Justice League panels, Batman and all the others

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After unveiling the guest program in recent days, one week after the event, the DC FanDome has finally published the complete list of panels scheduled for the streaming convention, which will be held on August 22nd.

From Justice League by Zack Snyder a The Batman with Robert Pattinson, passing through Flash, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad by James Gunn and many others, find out below the appointment times to mark on your agenda:

Wonder Woman 1984 – 10:00 am (Hall of Heroes) – Leaders Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director / co-writer / producer Patty Jenkins join forces with Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz to celebrate fans in style. They will answer questions from fans around the world, talk about fan art and cosplay, and reveal a preview of the upcoming movie, as well as other surprises! (25 min)

Leaders Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director / co-writer / producer Patty Jenkins join forces with Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz to celebrate fans in style. They will answer questions from fans around the world, talk about fan art and cosplay, and reveal a preview of the upcoming movie, as well as other surprises! (25 min) Flash presentation – 11:45 am (Hall of Heroes) – Conversation with the directors of The Flash Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller and screenwriter Christina Hodson during which the creative minds of the film will offer fans a quick rundown on the first Flash feature film (10 minutes)

Conversation with the directors of The Flash Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller and screenwriter Christina Hodson during which the creative minds of the film will offer fans a quick rundown on the first Flash feature film (10 minutes) The Suicide Squad – 12:00 pm (Hall of Heroes) – What else would you expect from The Suicide Squad if not the final knockout game? First, writer / director James Gunn will address questions from fans, then bring out Task Force X for a quick, no-holds-barred team match that will test every cast member's DC knowledge! (30 minutes)

– What else would you expect from The Suicide Squad if not the final knockout game? First, writer / director James Gunn will address questions from fans, then bring out Task Force X for a quick, no-holds-barred team match that will test every cast member's DC knowledge! (30 minutes) The Snyder Cut of Justice League – 2:45 pm (Hall of Heroes) – Zack Snyder will answer questions from fans and some surprise guests as he discusses his highly anticipated cut from the 2017 film and the movement that made it possible (25 min)

– Zack Snyder will answer questions from fans and some surprise guests as he discusses his highly anticipated cut from the 2017 film and the movement that made it possible (25 min) Black Adam – 3:00 am pm (Hall of Heroes) – The star of the first ever Black Adam movie, Dwayne Johnson, will set the stage for the story and tone of the project with a first Q&A with fans … but there will be some surprises (15 minutes)

– The star of the first ever Black Adam movie, Dwayne Johnson, will set the stage for the story and tone of the project with a first Q&A with fans … but there will be some surprises (15 minutes) Aquaman – 4:00 pm (Hall of Heroes) – The director of Aquaman James Wan and King Orm himself Patrick Wilson take a dive into the world of Atlantis that Wan created with a behind-the-scenes look at the greatest DC movie ever! (10 minutes)

– The director of Aquaman James Wan and King Orm himself Patrick Wilson take a dive into the world of Atlantis that Wan created with a behind-the-scenes look at the greatest DC movie ever! (10 minutes) SHAZAM! – 4:30 pm (Hall of Heroes) – Zac Levi and the cast can't tell you anything about it, because they have sworn to keep the script of Shazam! 2, but together with presenter Gino Quillamor, DC's number 1 fan, they will try to anticipate what will happen in the new film of the saga. Also expected interesting surprises (10 minutes)

– Zac Levi and the cast can't tell you anything about it, because they have sworn to keep the script of Shazam! 2, but together with presenter Gino Quillamor, DC's number 1 fan, they will try to anticipate what will happen in the new film of the saga. Also expected interesting surprises (10 minutes) The Batman – 5:30 pm (Hall of Heroes) – Batman director Matt Reeves joins host and self-proclaimed fangirl Aisha Tyler for a discussion about the upcoming film … with a surprise (or maybe even two) (30 minutes)

In the section of the source that you find at the bottom of the article you can visit the DC FanDome website to go through the entire program in detail, which also includes sections for TV series, video games and comics.