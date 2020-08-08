DC FanDome: Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder and many others among the guests

After the recent official DC FanDome teaser, Warner Bros. has now released the full list of guests who will take part in the awaited virtual event on August 22nd.
As you can see in the video shared by The Batman director Matt Reeves, who will present the film along with Robert Pattinson, the new face of the Dark Knight, stars such as Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Idris Elba and Pedro Pascal will participate in the initiative.
The directors will also talk about their projects Zack Snyder (Justice League), James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984), James Wan (Aquaman), David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) And Andy Muschietti, who was entrusted with the Flash film starring Ezra Miller. Among the DC historical faces we will also find Val Kilmer (Batman Forever) and former Wonder Woman interpreter Lynda Carter.
Here are the main guests:
- Gal Gadot
- Robert Pattinson
- Dwayne Johnson
- Margot Robbie
- Chris Pine
- Robin Wright
- Pedro Pascal
- Ezra Miller
- Idris Elba
- Zachary Levi
- Patty Jenkins
- James Gunn
- Matt Reeves
- Zack Snyder
- David F. Sandberg
- James Wan
- Andy Muschietti
- Sean Gunn
- Steve Agee
- Storm Reid
- Terry Crews
- Geoff Johns
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Grant Morrison
- Neil Gaiman
- Marc Guggenheim
- Greg Berlanti
- Nathan Fillion
- Adam Brody
- Troy Baker
- Alfre Woodard
- Marc Strong
- Matt Bomer
- Matt Ryan
- Pete Davidson
- Jack Dylan Grazer
- Asher Angel
- Brenton Thwaites
- Megan Good
- Brian Michael Bendis
- Michael Rooker
- Caity Lotz
- Grant Gustin
- CCH Pounder
- Colleen Atwood
- Danielle Panabaker
- Darren Criss
- Jason Issacs
- Kaley Cuoco
- Lynda Carter
According to an alleged leak, the DC FanDome could sign the debut of the first official teaser of The Batman. Meanwhile, James Gunn has promised great news for The Suicide Squad as well.
Add Comment