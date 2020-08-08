DC FanDome: Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder and many others among the guests

Share it:

After the recent official DC FanDome teaser, Warner Bros. has now released the full list of guests who will take part in the awaited virtual event on August 22nd.

As you can see in the video shared by The Batman director Matt Reeves, who will present the film along with Robert Pattinson, the new face of the Dark Knight, stars such as Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Idris Elba and Pedro Pascal will participate in the initiative.

The directors will also talk about their projects Zack Snyder (Justice League), James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984), James Wan (Aquaman), David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) And Andy Muschietti, who was entrusted with the Flash film starring Ezra Miller. Among the DC historical faces we will also find Val Kilmer (Batman Forever) and former Wonder Woman interpreter Lynda Carter.

Here are the main guests:

Gal Gadot

Robert Pattinson

Dwayne Johnson

Margot Robbie

Chris Pine

Robin Wright

Pedro Pascal

Ezra Miller

Idris Elba

Zachary Levi

Patty Jenkins

James Gunn

Matt Reeves

Zack Snyder

David F. Sandberg

James Wan

Andy Muschietti

Sean Gunn

Steve Agee

Storm Reid

Terry Crews

Geoff Johns

Giancarlo Esposito

Grant Morrison

Neil Gaiman

Marc Guggenheim

Greg Berlanti

Nathan Fillion

Adam Brody

Troy Baker

Alfre Woodard

Marc Strong

Matt Bomer

Matt Ryan

Pete Davidson

Jack Dylan Grazer

Asher Angel

Brenton Thwaites

Megan Good

Brian Michael Bendis

Michael Rooker

Caity Lotz

Grant Gustin

CCH Pounder

Colleen Atwood

Danielle Panabaker

Darren Criss

Jason Issacs

Kaley Cuoco

Lynda Carter

According to an alleged leak, the DC FanDome could sign the debut of the first official teaser of The Batman. Meanwhile, James Gunn has promised great news for The Suicide Squad as well.