Damn Reincarnation Chapter 77 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In the next part of “Damn Reincarnation,” Eugene Lionhart goes on a quest that leads him to the mysterious black lion castle on top of Mount Uklas.

Eugene cannot decide where he wants to go, but he feels obligated to look for Vermouth’s tomb because it is in his family’s tradition to do so.

The amazing skills of Eugene Lionhart’s friend Cyan become clearer as his trip goes on.

Cyan can fly through the air with ease and trust, showing that he or she is skilled at the same level as a fifth-level circle.

What will happen among Eugene and Cyan is going to be very important in the problems that are coming.

Eugene Lionhart meets Dominic Lionhart, who is in charge of the 1st Battalion of the Black Lion Knights, when he gets to the Black Lion Castle.

In this moment, Cyan has no idea that this meeting is the start of a big test that will definitely change his path in the castle.

Readers can look forward to learning more about Eugene Lionhart’s growth and skills, especially in light of all his recent successes.

Eugene’s acts inside the castle will likely be taken very seriously because of his reputation.

This interesting story goes into the life about Hamel Dynasty, who used to be a hero who fought monster kings over world peace.

When he dies, an unexpected thing happens: he comes back to life as Eugene Lionheart and is born 300 years afterward into the bloodline of his former rival. This breaks down stereotypes.

Eugene is trying to redeem his forgotten heroic past, and Damn Reincarnation Chapter 77, which is set to come out on November 23, 2023, vows to tell more.

Damn Reincarnation Chapter 77 Release Date

Damn Reincarnation Chapter 77 is finally coming out on November 23, 2023, so you won’t have to wait any longer. Visit the main Manhwa site to learn more about the series, any breaks, and other things.

It would finally put fans’ minds at ease to know what happened after the last part, which left a lot for questions unanswered.

It’s likely to come out at 12 a.m. KST, which for Indian fans means around 8:30 p.m. on November 23.

Damn Reincarnation Chapter 77 Plot

The Korean manga series Darn Reincarnation, that is based on the web book with the same name, was written by Mogma. The book has been out since December 4, 2020, through KWbooks.

There are second chances, excitement, and supernatural stories in the series. The Manhwa was written by Park Jungyeol and released by Wooden Horse. The illustrations were made with help from Terrapin Studio.

The story pertains to the Hamel Dynasty, who was one of the five heroes who kept fighting monster kings to keep the peace in the world. Hamel dies a horrible death at the hands for a demon king during one of these trips.

In this new life as Eugene Lionheart, he doesn’t die, but instead gets a second chance to finish his trip and reach the goal.

The catch is the fact he was given birth to a family member who used to be his enemy. Eugene has nothing to do with Vermouth; he is actually his relative from 300 years ago.

He had no choice but to show them they were wrong because his brave actions were forgotten when he was called “stupid Hamel” in a story he heard.

Even though he has trained since he was a child, he faces many challenges along the way, from easy jobs to life-threatening situations.

Hold on tight as the exciting plot builds and we learn more about the world of rebirth. Stay tuned over the latest news, and get ready to be enthralled by the next book in this thrilling series.

Chapter 72 should give us more information about Eugene Lionhart’s trip. Readers can look forward to more information about how he is learning magic and what obstacles are coming up.

Dominic Lionhart’s introduction as the leader for the Black Lion Knights 1st Battalion makes it sound like Cyan may have to go through tests or trials when he gets to the castle.

As Eugene digs deeper into the memories and skills of his old life, the story is going to take some interesting turns.

Ciel tells the main characters about a threat that is coming from some Black Lion Knight leaders, which foreshadows an unexpected trap for them.

Eugene is caught off guard by Captain Carmen Lionheart from the 3rd Legion, who is in charge of the attackers.

Even though she was hesitant at first, Carmen reassures Eugene that drawing attention to Saiyan will be good for him.

Carmen dares Eugene to put up with her injuries to three minutes before she will take him to Black Lion Castle. Eugene later asked for the time to be cut down to two minutes.

The fight that followed shows how well Eugene can control his energy and respond quickly, which surprises Carmen.

Dom Lionheart, captain in the 1st Legion, steps in and says he is amazed by Eugene’s skill, which makes the argument more exciting.

This chapter shows how the members of the Black Lion Knight Order are connected and what skills they have, which adds to the story’s tension and surprise.