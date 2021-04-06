Boruto: Naruto’s behavior differs from that read in the manga

The new episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have repeatedly delved into Kawaki’s character and different aspects of his past that make him similar to many characters from the original work, such as Sasuke and Naruto himself. Here’s how the latter behaved towards the young man.

After obtaining permission to keep former Organization member Kara inside the Leaf Village, readers of the manga will remember how the Hokage was very strict with the boy forcing him to obey under the threat of punishment even displaying the power of Kurama. Although the intimidation had an effect, Naruto’s attitude might seem too harsh, especially after learning about Kawaki’s past traumas deepened in Boruto’s anime.

However, the events that were observed in episode 193 are very different. Having in fact discovered numerous sides of the new character that allowed us to feel more empathy towards him, it seems that it has been decided to soften the attitude of Boruto’s father making him much more inclined to conversation and avoiding threatening behavior but without departing from one’s goal of educating the boy.

Precisely these events also make us think that in the future of Boruto the bond between the two characters can solidify. And what do you think of Naruto’s new behavior? Let us know yours with a comment.