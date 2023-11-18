Lookism Chapter 476 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The well-known Manhwa series is Lookism, Chapter 476. Lookism Chapter 476 has been on the way for a long time since fans last saw it.

People can’t wait for the next part to come out because there are rumors about how the story might change, how the characters will grow, and about great fights that will happen.

Lookism is a movie that came out in November 2014 and is about a kid who can change bodies and become either a healthy, not-so-attractive person or a tall, good-looking man with a strong personality.

A scary enemy called “The Thing” not only escapes the four heads’ coordinated attack, but it comes back even stronger compared to before.

When the 4 Heads have reached their limit, Goo Kim shows up as a possible rescuer, giving them a glimmer of hope.

In the meantime, Chapter 472 sets the scene for the intense battle, in which Daniel and the four main teams use all their power against the unrelenting Workers Force.

Webtoon Lookism, which was made by Park Tae-joon, made its appearance on Naver Webtoon in 2014. This story quickly became a favorite among readers because it had a mix of comedy, drama, as well as social commentary. It bravely talks about things like self-esteem, body image, and discrimination.

The previous chapter of Lookism showed how the fierce battle among the four heads and the terrifying enemy known as “The Thing” hit a turning point.

Even though they all worked together, the Thing was very tough and pushed the four heads beyond their limits.

As the four skulls desperately look for help, Goo Kim shows up as a surprising ally. His help, on the other hand, costs a lot: 1 billion won.

How the fight turns out now depends on whether Goo Kim’s huge power can finally beat this thing that seems unbeatable.

A comic series called “Lookism” was created by Park Tae Joon. It tells the story of Daniel Park, a senior in high school that is not normally thought to be attractive.

He learns, though, that he has a special power that lets him switch forms and look better.

Daniel sets out to use this power because he wants to fit in and become famous. He learns an important lesson about genuine beauty along the way, understanding that it comes from the inside, not just the outside.

Bullying, body image, and how important it is to accept yourself are all big topics in the comic.

Lookism Chapter 476 Release Date

Lookism already has a lot of fans, and as the stories go on, they become more interesting to readers.

While more people try to keep apprised of the latest news, people who are already into this story are having a great time reading it.

Fans always want to know when the next part of Lookism will be out. Each chapter came out at the right time. Luckily, this chapter came out on November 23, 2023, as planned.

Lookism Chapter 476 Plot

In time, Eli Jang blocks Johan Seong’s punch. The four skulls are sure of themselves because they believe they are able to defeat this opponent by themselves.

Samuel tries to knock it off balance but sees that this huge monster is too heavy for him to move.

Jake and Samuel employ their skills to hit the thing against the wall. Eli kicks things as the charge goes on.

He blasts each of the four corpses away after failing to tame the beast. “The Thing” is a strong person who isn’t good at fighting but does a lot of damage.

Samuel thinks they will prevail with another planned attack, but the thing gets stronger before Samuel’s gaze can reach it, and Eli attacks. Jake pulls Samuel away from the object by grabbing him.

Eli says that you shouldn’t fight this crazy force by yourself because one hit could kill them. Jake can’t believe Eli fought the monster by himself and didn’t get hurt. Even though Eli had the advantage in the field, it was a hard fight because he could have died if hit once.

Jake asks if anyone can beat this thing, as well as Johan steps up. When Johan talks about his dream, involving a sacrifice, everyone looks at Samuel with wide eyes. They don’t have time to argue, so they kill Samuel.

Samuel takes charge by seizing The Thing around his waist, which lets everyone else attack. As soon as the goal is known, everyone starts their attack.

In Chapter 474 there will be a big fight between all four heads, Goo Kim, as well as the Thing that never stops.

Adding Samuel as a sacrifice raises the stakes and adds another layer of tension to the fight. As all four heads try to take advantage of the hole Samuel made, readers will see intense action scenes, strategic moves, and moments that could change the outcome of the game.

The outcome of this important fight is likely to have huge effects on the characters or the story of Lookism as a whole.

The chapter might also give us more information about where the thing came from, what it is, and why Goo Kim is involved.

Chapter 473 looks like it will be a very important fight, since Goo Kim is going to fight “The Thing.”

When Goo Kim meets this strong enemy, readers can expect a lot of action and clever moves.

How this battle turns out could have big effects on the current fight among the Workers Force as well as the Top Crews.

The chapter may also give you more information about Goo Kim’s fighting skills and how strong and skilled he really is.

First rescuers for private use CEO Cheon Taejin gives Kwak Jihan $5,000 every month. Jihan is surprised when they are giving that much money to someone like him who has never done this before.

He doesn’t need any experience; all his needs is power. He might also get to work with important people if he does well enough. He is shocked after he finds out how things work here.