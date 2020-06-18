Share it:

Conade presented health protocol to athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020 (Photo: Conade)

Ana Gabriela Guevara, holder of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE), He had a meeting with athletes from different categories. This to present the security protocol that will be implemented at the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (CNAR).

The official held a virtual meeting with athletes who are in the process of preparing and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. "We have been working to find the best conditions for you, we have determined that soon we will open the CNAR, I know that many are restless and wanting to return to the activity, "he said.

"We want the income to be in the best possible conditions. We have established a security protocol, which began with meetings with its Federations, in which it was explained to them how the incorporation to this center would be carried out, which will have strict measures, guaranteeing the most important thing for you: your health, ”said the former sprinter.

Ana Gabriela Guevara had a meeting with athletes from different categories to explain the health measures to avoid infections (Photo: Conade)

He mentioned that there will be improvements in the CNAR facilities. "We are going to make some improvements, I was with the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit (Arturo Herrera), who visited the facilities for the second time to see first-hand the needs of some areas ”, he explained.

"We are going to make CNAR become a great high-performance center so that you can enjoy a decent space, where you can meet all your objectives, "he stressed.

Some of the athletes who participated in this virtual meeting were: Mariana Arceo, Alejandra Ramírez, Jorge Orozco, Edson Ramírez, Alexa Moreno, Juan Celaya, Yahel Castillo, Jessica Salazar, Daniela Gaxiola, Yuli Verdugo, Gabriela Rodríguez, Carlos Sansores, Alejandra Valencia , José Luis Sánchez and José Andrés Vargas.

Mariana Arceo, who recovered from coronavirus, was present at the meeting (Photo: Instagram / @marianaarceogutierrez)

And is that a week ago, Arturo Contreras Bonilla, director of High Performance of Conade, specified the criteria for returning to activities. "COVID-19 tests will be carried out on all athletes, coaches, and multidisciplinary teams that will remain at CNAR," he said.

He noted that the athletes will be in total isolation for a month, without contact with the outside. Further, Strict sanitary measures will be implemented in spaces such as the dining room and entertainment areas.

Some of the disciplines that will resume their preparation at CNAR will be: judo, associated wrestling, modern pentathlon, and the rhythmic gymnastics ensemble. Likewise, the archery teams, as well as the speed team in track cycling, will rejoin in September.

The Mexican cat in Tokyo 2020

Carlos Padilla Becerra, president of the COM, gave the approximate cost of the participation of Mexican athletes (Photo: Franck Robichon / EFE)



Last week, the presidents of the Paralympic (COPAME) and Olympic (COM) committees of Mexico met with the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. In it they spoke about various topics related to the preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the talk, Carlos Padilla Becerra, president of the COM, gave the approximate cost of the participation of Mexican athletes. According to the official, Mexico would spend 40 million pesos, reason why it will request the aid of the federal government.

"We made some contracts with companies that will be promoting us for the Olympic Games"he explained. Although he reiterated that they will need the support of the legislators for next year's budget, which is within their main powers, since it will be when the Olympic joust is held, postponed by the health emergency of COVID-19.

He assured that they will fully respect the athletes who have already won a place for this fair. Further, He hopes that those who have not yet obtained a place can reach the goal and thus gather a delegation of 150 athletes.

