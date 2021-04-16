comparative offers with Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo

The cheapest 5G smartphones continue to arrive in the operators’ catalogs, this time incorporating two of OPPO’s cheapest proposals to Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo, which welcome the OPPO A54 5G and OPPO A74 5G with discounts close to 200 euros.

As each operator imposes different criteria in their payment in installments, we have prepared a comparison of final prices under equal conditions which includes the payment in installments of each model, the respective rate, VAT and other more specific details such as the commissions applied by Yoigo or the extra gigs of gift during the entire stay of Orange.

A guide to quickly visualize which operator is cheaper and their differences with the different conditions of the rates of Movistar, Vodafone, Orange or Yoigo. You will also be able to see the free price divided into 24 installments, so that you can easily compare with the price you would pay with a cheaper virtual operator.

Among the characteristics of each operator, Movistar will be the only one that offers all models with an initial payment of 0 euros in exchange for a higher monthly fee, Movistar and Vodafone offer the possibility of paying it in 24 or 36 installments, while Yoigo you will have the lowest monthly fees in exchange for a final cost that we do not see in other operators.

How much does the OPPO A54 5G cost in installments?

The OPPO A54 5G It is an Android 11 with a 6.5-inch screen of FHD + resolution (405 dpi), Snapdragon 480 processor up to 2 GHz, 4 GB de RAM, 64 GB internal storage expandable via microSD, side fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, NFC, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge, quad main camera (48 MP f / 1.7, 8 MP 119º, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth) and a 16 megapixel front camera for selfies.

Of the operators with the cheapest OPPO A54 5G, it stands out Yoigo with monthly payments starting at 1 euro with the Infinite Auger with fiber or with Duo Sinfín, which leaves it at a minimum price of 78 euros, once the commissions and the final payment have been added; While the rest of prices vary depending on the chosen rate, being 103 euros with Sinfín Infinita without fiber, 140 euros with Sinfín 30, 165 euros with Sinfín 12 and 200 euros with Sinfín 3.

OPPO A54 5G from 78 euros in Yoigo

In the rest of the operators, the price ranges between 150 and 85 euros from Vodafone, 213 and 162 euros from Orange, oh go 307 euros charged by Movistar by financing it with any of its rates. The final monthly prices, resulting from adding the payment in installments and the fee of the respective rate, are as detailed in the comparison:

How much does the OPPO A74 5G cost in installments?

The OPPO A74 5G it shares most of the features with the A54 5G, but increases the RAM to 6GB, and the internal storage goes up to 128GB.

Of the operators with the cheapest OPPO A74 5G, it stands out Yoigo with monthly payments from 2 euros with the Infinity Endless with fiber or with Duo Sinfín, which leaves it at a minimum price of 126 euros, once the commissions and the final payment have been added; While the rest of prices vary depending on the chosen rate, being 150 euros with Sinfín Infinita without fiber, 201 euros with Sinfín 30, 227 euros with Sinfín 12, and 274 euros with Sinfín 3.

OPPO A74 5G from 126 euros in Yoigo

In the rest of the operators, the price ranges between 261 and 198 euros from Orange, oh go 364 euros charged by Movistar by financing it with any of its rates. The final monthly prices, resulting from adding the payment in installments and the fee of the respective rate, are as detailed in the comparison: